As the pandemic continues and challenges continue to hit the hospital and its many clinics, the Island Hospital Foundation keeps bringing in money to help pay for mental health care, equipment and services at the hospital.
The foundation brought in just over $1.7 million in 2021, during its second year without a way to gather in person to fundraise, foundation Executive Director Janie Crane said.
It’s a slight step down from 2020, during which the foundation raised the most money it ever had, she said. That year, people really wanted to give back to the hospital as it figured out how to treat people during the pandemic.
While 2020 fundraising was very high, 2021 is back on track as donations have continued to go up over the past several years.
“This community continues to step up and support this hospital,” Crane said.
Most of the money donated last year was not for a specific fund or equipment purchase, Crane said. That means it can go to whatever represents the highest need, she said. When that happens, Crane sits down hospital leaders to determine what could benefit the hospital most.
This past year, a lot of the money went to two different mental health initiatives, Crane said.
The first is $140,000 a year to support mental health intervention in both high school and middle school. That’s an ongoing initiative that helps out a lot of kids each year, she said.
The other is a newer initiative.
It funds two social workers in the emergency department. Those social workers can help anyone who comes in on a variety of issues, from elder care issues to homelessness, Crane said. They offer another level of social support and can help connect people to the resources they need.
Those social workers also reached out to Crane and the foundation for some funding to help younger people. There has been an uptick of adolescents coming in, she said. Those young people, if they are in need of extensive help, often have to wait in the emergency room until a bed opens up elsewhere.
They don’t have a backpack full of things with them, so they just have to sit. The social worker requested funds to make an activity closet. Now, when those young people are waiting, there are books and puzzles and other things for them to do while they wait. There are even comfort items, like stuffed animals, Crane said. It’s a small thing but can make a big difference, she said.
The Hospital Foundation has multi-year commitments to keep funding those programs, Crane said.
Other improvements funded by the Island Hospital Foundation include additional equipment. Things like monitors, new computers on wheels and upgraded equipment used in the acute care unit have been purchased thanks to community donations, Crane said.
“Volumes have been so high and this makes their jobs easier and the care more efficient,” she said.
The foundation also helped fund a Tele-ICU service, which kicked off in August. It provides a way for people to get needed care even as COVID-19 case numbers grow, Crane said.
COVID-19 numbers remain high right now, so as the foundation continues planning the spring Gala of Hope that has been postponed multiple times, plans are going into place that will allow for a hybrid event. This year’s theme is “Wonderland: Believe the Impossible,” focusing on the story of Alice in Wonderland.
A small number of in-person attendees will take part in the gala on location, but organizers will also livestream the festivities. They are encouraging people who can do so to gather in small groups of close friends or neighbors and enjoy the gala from home.
For those in person, the tables will be smaller, so smaller groups are gathered together.
A silent auction will be up before the April 16 event and a live auction will be that night, with people on location or at home able to bid, Crane said.
That allows everyone to participate, even if they aren’t comfortable around others just yet.
This will be the 17th annual gala for the foundation. The last one, in 2019, brought in more than $700,000.
During 2021, the foundation held two major fundraisers.
The annual golf classic brought in a gross of $83,000. The Well Journey Adventure, which featured a series of informational videos leading up to a final virtual fundraising night, brought in about $373,000 for the hospital’s new health and wellness center.
“This community has been giving so much, even before this pandemic began,” Crane said. “We are just so, so grateful.”
