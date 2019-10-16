When he arrives in Anacortes next month, new Island Hospital CEO Charles T. Hall said he’s ready to listen to what the staff and community want to see at their hospital.
“Really listening and learning the culture and understanding the needs of the community,” he said about his plans for starting his new job.
That means not only meeting with the staff but reaching out to community stakeholders, like the mayor, fire chief and police chief of Anacortes as well as surrounding towns.
“I have a vision that a hospital is a community center, a place for healing, wellness and gathering,” Hall said.
It’s a pillar of the community, which requires lots of input, he said.
Hall, who is currently and interim market chief executive for AllianceHealth in southeast Oklahoma, will start at Island Hospital Nov. 11.
He replaces CEO Vince Oliver, who retired in May.
COORS Leadership Capital recruiting firm found candidates and narrowed the applicants to about seven for the board. The board then invited three candidates for interviews, and then the two top candidates visited again before choosing Hall.
“He is going to be a
good CEO for us,” said board President Warren Tessler. “He has a solid background in both nursing and administration. He’s a well-rounded and well-qualified individual.”
Since Oliver retired, interim CEO Elise Cutter has been leading the hospital, as well as remaining in her role as chief financial officer.
“She has done a superb job,” Tessler said.
Hall has about 25 years of health care experience. He started as a hospital corpsman with the Navy, and worked with hospital records, emergency departments, in an ambulance and in operating rooms.
Hall said health care is a bit of a family tradition. His father was a paramedic, and his stepfather was a minister, so he always felt called to help people. Working as a nurse definitely fit that bill.
He said he feels like health care is a calling. He said those who answer the call can keep up with the demands the career makes of its workers, and they generally stay in the field for a long time.
While in the Navy, Hall received a full ride to Washington State University for his naval officer commission. It was his first real introduction to Washington, but it wasn’t his last. He served at a Navy hospital in Washington, D.C., and the Navy hospital ship Comfort. When he and his wife (also a naval officer) were discharged from the Navy, they started their post-military health care careers in Seattle, Hall said. It was always their plan to come back to the area someday.
Anacortes is the perfect place for the Hall family, he said.
After he moves here in November, Hall’s wife and three children will join him over the Christmas holidays.
In his civilian career, Hall has served in executive positions with Community Health Systems, an organization that operates 102 hospitals in 18 states. In those positions, he has been responsible for several facets of business, including budget, community programs, physician groups and clinics.
Hall has also served in administrator roles as assistant chief executive officers at two facilities in the Northwest Health Systems, as well as the assistant chief nursing officer at College Station Medical Center in College Station, Texas.
Hall has a bachelor’s degree in science and nursing from WSU and two master’s degrees in business administration and health systems management from Johns Hopkins University.
He said he thinks he’ll be a great fit for Anacortes. He has a history of growing hospitals and of putting in the work to make sure the hospital matches the needs of its community.
