Island Hospital will have a new leader starting in November.
The hospital’s Board of Commissioners selected Charles T. Hall, making it official with a resolution at its meeting Oct. 9. The new chief executive officer will start Nov. 11.
He replaces CEO Vince Oliver, who retired at the beginning of May. The process to replace him has been ongoing since then. The hospital board brought in COORS Leadership Capital as a recruiting firm.
That firm went through all the applications and narrowed it down to about seven, which the board looked over. The board then invited three candidates out for a first round of interviews, and then the two top candidates visited again for another round.
Ultimately, it chose Hall, said Warren Tessler, the board’s president.
“He is going to be a good CEO for us,” Tessler said. “He has a solid background in both nursing and administration. He’s a well-rounded and well-qualified individual.”
Since Oliver retired, interim CEO Elise Cutter has been leading the hospital, as well as remaining in her role as the hospital’s chief financial officer.
“She has done a superb job,” Tessler said.
Hall has more than 25 years of experience in health care and will be moving to Anacortes from his current position as an interim market chief executive for AllianceHealth in southeast Oklahoma.
He started his career in the U.S. Navy, where he served as a a hospital corpsman, nurse and commissioned officer.
In his civilian career, he has served in executive positions with Community Health Systems, an organization that operates 102 hospitals in 18 states. In those positions, he has been responsible for several facets of business, including budget, community programs, physician groups and clinic.
Hall has also served in administrator roles as assistant chief executive officers at two facilities in the Northwest Health Systems, as well as the assistant chief nursing officer at College Station Medical Center in College Station, Texas.
Hall has a bachelor’s degree in science and nursing from Washington State University and two master’s degrees in business administration and health systems management from Johns Hopkins University.
After he moves here in November, Hall’s wife and three children will join him over the Christmas holidays.
“My wife and I are extremely excited to return to the Pacific Northwest to continue raising our family,” he said in a press release. “We’ve always envisioned settling into this area, and we are looking forward to embracing the community and all the outdoor activities.”
