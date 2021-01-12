The Island Hospital Foundation is hosting a virtual community briefing on the COVID-19 vaccines. Local doctors and hospital officials will speak on the safety of the vaccines, the differences between them and current plans on distribution taking place. The event will be held at 5 p.m. on Thursday. They will also share current federal health recommendations on who should receive it.
Registration for this event is required and can be done by visiting islandhospital.org/event.
Advance questions can be sent to foundation@islandhospital.org. Questions will also be taking via chat message during the event.
