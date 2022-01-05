Island Hospital’s first New Year’s baby of 2022 was born at 5:56 p.m. on Jan. 1.

Logan Harper Grimm was born 7 pounds, 5.9 ounces and 21 inches long. She joins older brother Carter James, who is absolutely thrilled to have her around, according to mom Sarah Grimm.

“He keeps saying, ‘Oh cute baby,’ and when she cries he says, ‘It’s OK,’” said Grimm, a Mount Vernon resident.

Big brother is not the only one thrilled to have Logan home.

“I love it,” Grimm said. “It’s fun to have a newborn around again.”

Logan was scheduled to make her debut on Jan. 7, so it was a surprise that she ended up a New Year’s baby, Grimm said.

This was Grimm’s second baby but her first at Island Hospital. She said her midwife was amazing and helped her through the process without an epidural.

“The nurses were so great,” she said. “We felt so safe and taken care of,” Grimm said.

Earlier in the pandemic, visitors in the birth center were limited to only one. But Grimm said she was fortunate to have both her husband Jonathan and her mom there with her for Logan’s birth.

“My mom was able to catch her,” Grimm said.

While Logan was the first of 2022, Island Hospital set a baby birth record in 2021. There were 526 births at hospital, which broke the previous record of 485 births.

