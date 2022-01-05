Island Hospital in Anacortes welcomes first baby of 2022 Briana Alzola Jan 5, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Logan Harper Grimm was born at 5:56 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Island Hospital in Anacortes to Sarah and Jonathan Grimm and brother Carter James. Contributed / Island Hospital Logan Harper Grimm was born at 5:56 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Island Hospital in Anacortes to Sarah and Jonathan Grimm and brother Carter James of Mount Vernon. Contributed / Island Hospital Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Island Hospital’s first New Year’s baby of 2022 was born at 5:56 p.m. on Jan. 1.Logan Harper Grimm was born 7 pounds, 5.9 ounces and 21 inches long. She joins older brother Carter James, who is absolutely thrilled to have her around, according to mom Sarah Grimm.“He keeps saying, ‘Oh cute baby,’ and when she cries he says, ‘It’s OK,’” said Grimm, a Mount Vernon resident. Big brother is not the only one thrilled to have Logan home.“I love it,” Grimm said. “It’s fun to have a newborn around again.”Logan was scheduled to make her debut on Jan. 7, so it was a surprise that she ended up a New Year’s baby, Grimm said.This was Grimm’s second baby but her first at Island Hospital. She said her midwife was amazing and helped her through the process without an epidural.“The nurses were so great,” she said. “We felt so safe and taken care of,” Grimm said.Earlier in the pandemic, visitors in the birth center were limited to only one. But Grimm said she was fortunate to have both her husband Jonathan and her mom there with her for Logan’s birth.“My mom was able to catch her,” Grimm said.While Logan was the first of 2022, Island Hospital set a baby birth record in 2021. There were 526 births at hospital, which broke the previous record of 485 births. More from this section Island View PTA president raises money for elementary school in personal New Year's Day walkathon Posted: 21 minutes ago. Police Blotter: Thefts, misbehavior and angry neighbors among issues ending 2021 in Anacortes Posted: Jan. 4, 2022 COVID-19 cases spike again across Skagit County Posted: Jan. 4, 2022 Ambulance service rates going up in Skagit County Posted: Jan. 4, 2022 Miller sworn in as Anacortes mayor Posted: Jan. 4, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Baby New Year's Baby 2022 Logan Harper Grimm Island Hospital Hospital Medicine Sarah Grimm Carter James Birth New Year's Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Best of Anacortes Get ready for Best of Anacortes 2022! COVID-19 Updates Purchase Your Holiday Rewards Card Here Anacortes American
