“We look forward to our nurses reviewing the new contract and hopefully ratification in the coming weeks,” Stefanie Meyer, secretary for the Island Hospital chapter of the Washington State Nurses Association, said.
The tentative agreement lays out a 10.5% wage increase over three years.
Nurses were also bargaining for benefits for dependents, though negotiations on that matter will be moved to October.
Charles Hall, Island Hospital CEO, said he couldn’t comment directly on the negotiations, though he said he was looking forward to getting a signed agreement.
Bargaining began as the nurses' three-year contract expired in October.
