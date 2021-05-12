Island Hospital’s Employee Wellness Committee has received two state awards in recognition of its employee health promotion programs.
The Zo8 Award was presented by the Washington State Health Care Authority for achievement in building and growing a sustainable wellness program. The Golden Apple Award was presented by the Healthy Worksite Summit Planning Committee — a committee of the health care authority and the Association of Washington Cities — for promoting physical fitness and health programs for employees.
Island Hospital CEO Charles Hall said the awards “represent a healthy, happy workplace environment that greatly impacts our employees’ mental health and well-being both at work and at home.”
Island Hospital has received the Zo8 Award five years in a row and received the Golden Apple Award for the first time; the city of Anacortes won the Golden Apple in 2009. This year, Island Hospital was named to Healthgrade’s Best Hospitals list for orthopedic surgery, joint replacement, obstetrics and emergency care.
