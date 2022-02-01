As of Monday, six beds at Island Hospital held COVID-19-positive patients, up from two on Friday.
That’s more than normal, but not a surprise given the recent peak following a surge of positive tests, hospital CEO Elise Cutter said.
An uptick in hospitalizations isn’t an immediate cause for concern, but the staff is keeping an eye on the numbers, she said.
“As we hit that peak, hospitalizations lag a little bit behind,” Cutter said.
The hospital has 43 beds total. Right now, 26 beds are full, including the six positive COVID-19 cases, hospital spokesperson Laura Moroney said.
As of Jan. 31, the hospital had admitted 231 COVID patients since the pandemic began in March 2020. There have been no additional COVID deaths here in four weeks.
“That’s really encouraging,” Moroney said.
Positive cases continue, however. The hospital saw 57 new positive cases out of 338 tests administered from Jan 24-31. Traffic through the hospital’s Walk-in Clinic and the Emergency Department remains steady, according to the hospital.
Staffing concerns affecting the hospital could mean that not all 43 beds could be used. Use has to be weighed against staffing challenges, Moroney said.
“That doesn’t really give us too much reason for concern at this point,” she said.
However, staffing shortages are hitting all parts of the hospital, so the staff has shifted around to keep things going, Cutter said at a board meeting last week..
These types of issues are happening across the state as cases surged, so the hospital is currently under a state mandate that only allows essential services.
In Skagit County, the number of new COVID-19 cases dropped last week.
The state Department of Health reported 952 new cases for the five days running Jan. 23 through Jan. 27. As of Monday morning, the department had not updated its COVID-19 data dashboard since 11:59 p.m. Jan. 27.
The 952 new cases marked the second consecutive week in which the number of new cases in the county has dropped.
For the two previous five-day Sunday-through-Thursday periods, the Department of Health reported 1,159 new cases (Jan. 9-13) and 1,051 new cases (Jan. 16-20) in Skagit County.
From Jan. 23 to Jan. 27, the state reported no new COVID deaths and 16 new hospitalizations.
Through Jan. 27, the county has had 164 COVID-19 deaths and 947 hospitalizations throughout the pandemic.
Skagit County provides testing and vaccines at its Skagit Fairgrounds clinic from noon to 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, as well as 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday at its downtown vaccination clinic at the Public Health Office (700 South Second St.). Visit www.skagitcounty.net/Departments/HealthDiseases/coronavirusvaccine.htm for appointment information.
A limited number of free at-home test kits are available by mail through sayyescovidhometest.org.
The FDA recently shortened the time between the primary Pfizer vaccine and the third, booster dose to five months instead of six. It also recently granted full approval to the Moderna vaccine.
According to the Department of Health, 64% of Skagit County is fully vaccinated.
