Hospitalizations stayed high last week at Island Hospital, even as COVID-19 case numbers continued to drop around the county.
The hospital, a part of Island Health, had five or six inpatients with COVID-19 each day last week, which was higher than normal, CEO Elise Cutter said.
“This is a reminder to folks that we are still seeing severe illness, even with the omicron variant,” she said.
The hospital saw nine new hospitalizations between Monday, Jan. 31, and Monday, Feb. 7. On Monday, there were two in-house COVID-19 patients, though the number tends to fluctuate throughout each day, hospital spokesperson Laura Moroney said.
Island Health has not seen any COVID-19 deaths for the past five weeks. It remains at 13 total since the beginning of the pandemic.
The hospital saw 29 new cases out of 260 tests administered. That’s down from 57 new cases in the seven days prior.
Skagit County numbers
In Skagit County, cases also dropped again, for the third week in a row. The county had 559 new confirmed cases for the five days running Jan. 30 through Feb. 3, the latest numbers available through the state Department of Health.
The 559 new cases are the lowest for Skagit County since 367 were recorded Dec. 26 to Jan. 1.
From Jan. 30 to Feb. 3, Skagit County reported no new COVID-19 deaths and 23 new hospitalizations, according to the state database.
Through Feb. 3, the county has had 172 COVID-19 deaths and 1,002 hospitalizations throughout the pandemic.
Limited services
The hospital is still under orders from Gov. Jay Inslee to limit surgical procedures and services only to those that are essential.
That proclamation ends Feb. 17, Cutter said. Until then, she asked the public’s patience when it comes to scheduling. Things may be pushed forward until after that date, she said.
Meanwhile, she noted Cutter encouraged people to get vaccinated, socially distance and wear a mask, especially if they are not vaccinated.
Unvaccinated people are between four and eight times more likely to be hospitalized than vaccinated people, depending on their age range, according to a report from the state Department of Health.
“Although COVID-19 vaccines work well to prevent severe illness and death among those exposed to the virus, a small percentage of fully vaccinated people will still get COVID-19,” the Feb. 2 report states. “Even highly effective vaccines cannot prevent all infections. However, because the vaccine offers strong protection against the most serious outcomes of COVID-19, increasing vaccination rates is key to limiting severe COVID-19 cases and saving lives.”
Need a test?
Testing for the virus is available through Skagit County Public Health at the Skagit County Fairgrounds from noon to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Information: skagitcounty.net.
The website testdirectly.com can also help connect people with testing locations.
People can also visit vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov to find a dose of the vaccine.
The Department of Health is recommending a fourth dose of the vaccine for immunocompromised people.
For more information, visit doh.wa.gov.
