Sign-ups to receive the COVID-19 vaccine through Island Hospital have been postponed, and an announcement for the next scheduling session will be Monday, Feb. 1.
The plan was previously to open scheduling at noon Wednesday. However, state guidelines are now requiring the hospital to order doses the same week they are to be administered, CEO Charles Hall said Tuesday.
The state is requiring 95 percent of allotments given to be used within a week to ensure faster rollout. This means the hospital has a smaller window of knowing how many vaccines it will receive.
Island Hospital’s first rollout of their self-scheduling service for phase 1B1 filled up within minutes last Wednesday. Though many people were unsuccessful, 640 people scheduled to receive their first dose, and 193 people already received doses on Friday, and 200 were scheduled to receive them Tuesday.
Mustafa Bilal of Anacortes was one of many of those frustrated with the registration process last Wednesday. He said he attempted to assist two of his friends, both over 80 years old, over the phone as they tried to schedule online. Neither was able to sign up in time.
Bilal was able to schedule himself through Skagit Regional Health in Smokey Point and received his first dose the next day. Bilal said he has worked in web design and said that the interface through the Island Hospital website is not user friendly, especially with the elderly, and that he hoped for a better phone appointment system for them.
Among the problems: The form asked for information people did not necessarily have in front of them to make an appointment. It also required choosing a preferred time and date slot first. Then, if that slot was taken when submitted, the entire form had to be filled out again while trying a different time.
Those who called for an appointment also had trouble.
Most calls initially went unanswered and rolled over into other departments, including the emergency department, and caused jammed phone lines. The high volume of calls continued into Friday, Hall said. They received between 100-150 messages left on their lines each day last week, Hall said. These messages are being checked by volunteers.
“There’s a lot of angst and frustration out in the community, and I clearly recognize it,” Hall said.
The hospital made adjustments based on feedback received. Making an account on the website is now optional, the same email can be used for more than one person, and the hospital has asked the scheduling vendor to prevent a user from being locked out of a selected time, though this change has not yet occurred, Laura Moroney, hospital spokesperson said.
Hall told the American that he has tasked an ethics committee with making recommendations for improving access to vulnerable populations during the scheduling process. They are in the process of setting up a phone scheduling system for those without internet access.
Moving forward
The first 80 Island Hospital staff members who received the vaccine on New Year’s Eve are scheduled to receive their second dose this week. Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require a second shot, four weeks and three weeks after the first, respectively. Island Hospital has been receiving the Moderna vaccine, as the Pfizer vaccine requires extreme refrigeration the hospital does not yet have.
Island Hospital had administered 814 first doses as of Monday.
The state Department of Health announced last Thursday that all nursing home residents in the state were given their first dose of the vaccine and that they were still continuing to vaccinate other long-term care facilities, which were a part of the very first phase group. These vaccinations are being done by private pharmacies.
Over 75 people have been vaccinated through a partnership with Walgreens at Lighthouse Memory Care, and are almost ready to receive a second dose, an employee said.
Members of the Anacortes Police Department wanting the vaccine received it at Island Hospital on Jan. 15.
Where to get the vaccine
The current phase group is for those 65 years and older as well as those who are 50 years and older who live in multigenerational homes, defined as those who are receiving long-term care, living with someone who works outside the home or are living with a grandchild.
Scheduling through Island Hospital is done at islandhospital.org/coronavirus/. Online scheduling is preferred, though those who cannot access the internet may schedule by leaving a message at 360-299-1367. This message line is checked by volunteers during the business week.
A confirmation message from the website findyourphasewa.org as well as an I.D. or other proof of residency is required along with an appointment to receive the vaccine. Island Hospital is vaccinating established patients and those who live in the district, including residents from Fidalgo Island, Guemes Island, Sinclair Island and La Conner.
No one will pay out of pocket for the vaccine, Moroney said. Insurance is not required, though insured patients will have their insurance billed for an administering fee.
Skagit County Public Health has begun its vaccine clinic for phase 1B1 this week at the Skagit County Fairgrounds, though it announced Monday that this week was booked, with next sign-ups going live once the county confirms the next allotment. The county COVID-19 phone line 360-416-1500 has experienced high volumes of calls, but online registration is now also available through prepmod.doh.wa.gov.
To avoid overbooking and rescheduling, the county is only scheduling based on the number of doses it receives. Appointments for the following week will be available on Fridays in the afternoon, though times may vary, Laura Han, county spokesperson said.
