Not many get to say they’ve had indoor snowball fights, brought a horse inside a building or sung “Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer” while dressed in a pickle suit. Even fewer could say they also get paid to do it.
But Michael Matson doesn’t have the average job. He’s the activities director for Cypress Assisted Living, where he’s worked since 2002. And all the things he does are for the care and amusement of the 42 residents living there.
Matson’s initial passion in life was making cartoons, with aspirations of becoming an animator. After leaving Anacortes High School in 1995, he taught cartooning for an afterschool arts program.
But he was worried about turning his hobby into a job, which was why he turned down an opportunity to study animation. For a while, he did some graphic design work locally. But he felt something was missing.
“I didn’t want to waste my life in front of a screen,” he recalled thinking.
He wanted to live a healthy lifestyle and help people, the way he saw his aunt, Penny Willoughby, help his Uncle Jim deal with Lou Gehrig’s disease (ALS).
During his first week of caregiving, his wife Tiffany “never saw me happier,” he said.
“She’s always backed me up,” Matson said.
‘Happiness Headquarters’
He soon took a job at San Juan Rehabilitation, which today is Cypress Assisted Living.
Matson has gotten to know hundreds of residents over the nearly two decades that followed and said he takes away something special from each one.
It’s a privilege to get to know and be involved with people in this stage of their life, he said.
He gets to hear advice learned over a lifetime – to be less concerned with money, to reconcile with and communicate more with loved ones, and above all, embrace the chaos of life. He takes these lessons with him when he goes home to his four sons.
Some people may have read some of his “Nursing Home Tales,” stories from his career which he shares online and hopes to publish in a collection one day. He started writing during “the dark days” of the pandemic to document important memories.
Carla Doyle, who has worked as a business office manager for the company, has known Michael for several years and recently had an office down the hall from his.
“You’ve really never met anyone like Michael until you’ve met Michael,” she said.
Matson’s office, lovingly dubbed “Happiness Headquarters” is different than most. It’s decked out floor to ceiling in film and music memorabilia and features a popcorn maker, soda machine and an arcade cabinet.
“It’s all ’80s – that’s his jam for sure,” Doyle said.
Doyle said Matson connects with each resident to discover their interests, such as food and music, and finds a way to engage with them.
His graphic design skills ended up coming in handy. Every morning, he puts together a newsletter he calls the “Cypress Assisted Living Daily Journal,” filled with whatever puzzles and articles he can find for the residents, tailored to their interests that come up during conversation.
“He respects the residents as adults who have lived full lives — he has turned people into social butterflies that weren’t when they got here,” Doyle said.
Matson also helps residents with fundraisers, so they can take trips or do activities that are beyond the facility’s budget.
Doyle said she’s seen Matson do spontaneous things to boost spirits, such as going down the hall on a scooter playing music.
“Watching residents come out of their shell makes me happy,” Matson said. His favorite part of his job is asking a resident to tell him something they’ve always wanted to do and then making it happen.
His ultimate goal is to “eliminate the stigmas of nursing homes” and make them a place of joy. He’s been known to turn the dining area into a giant battleship board or host potato bowling championships.
But the COVID-19 pandemic threw a serious curveball to group activities.
Keeping it going
The arrival of the vaccine early this year was a “teary-eyed celebration,” but with the continuation of the COVID threat, things are still not back to normal.
Melinda Rockney has been a resident of Cypress Assisted Living for over two years, first arriving as she was recovering from an illness. The move was a big change for her, and she was apprehensive.
When she first met Matson, he welcomed her on a tour and asked about her favorite food. On her first evening as a resident, she was served her favorite dish — chicken marsala — for dinner.
“He keeps this place and the residents going,” Rockney said. “Michael does everything with a smile on his face, a joke on his lips and love in his heart.”
The lockdown and social distancing measures necessary during the pandemic added to the struggles of living in a group setting. No more fun outings or group events.
But Matson keeps going.
“He was out there in the frontlines of the pandemic, and we were safe and sound in our rooms,” Rockney said.
Vaccinated residents have gone on scenic drives and visited open areas like beaches and parks, but still have staff members shop for them as a safety measure.
At Halloween, Rockney and Matson were working on decorating her hallway. The chosen theme was Area 51, and they planned out how to craft a UFO crash scene with flashing lights and a laboratory.
“We’re pretty handy, we love to do crafts,” Rockney said.
Last Christmas, when the pandemic was raging and the vaccine was not yet available, Matson aimed to lift spirits while residents were separated from their families. He put out a public call for donations, and the facility received hundreds of cards for each resident from across the state and nation.
It’s not just the big holidays he likes to celebrate with the residents. Rockney said he came in with burgers for everyone in honor of National Cheeseburger Day.
“He’s always finding something to celebrate,” she said. “He always wants us to feel valued, busy, important and cared for.”
Karaoke has been a Friday night tradition at Cypress Assisted Living.
“He can do Elvis, even a little James Brown,” Rockney said. “It’s a joy to hear him sing.”
Patricia Graves was a resident who also did not want to move there from her previous living situation.
“She really liked where she was,” said her daughter, Vicki Graves Mitchell. But the move was needed, and Mitchell credits Matson in making her mother’s time there special before she passed away in 2017, at age 81.
“His heart is bigger than the universe,” Mitchell said. “His thoughts are always about making other people comfortable.”
Matson and Graves made crafts together, took trips around town and even made a few different kinds of wine in her room to give away as gifts to residents’ families for Christmas.
“I hope he keeps doing what he does,” Mitchell said. “He finds the best in every person – that’s the magic of Michael.”
Matson said he is looking forward to a time when things are back to normal, but until then, he’ll keep planning creative ways to keep residents happy.
“I’ve got a unicorn costume on order right now,” he said.
* Island Portraits are occasional features about various Fidalgo Island residents who have made an impact here and have interesting stories to tell. If you have a suggestion for an Island Portrait, please send information to news@goanacortes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.