John Espinoza
Age: 45
Address: 800 block of 30th Street
Occupation: Welder at Dakota Creek Shipyard
Education: Studied art at El Paso Community College, studied welding at Skagit Valley College
Elected offices held: n/a
Community involvement: Involved over the years in several community projects as an artist and skateboarder
Campaign website: n/a
What are the most important issues facing the city today? 1. Cost of living versus actual wages. 2. Lack of affordable housing.
By the time your term is ended, what would you want to say you accomplished? 1. Brought community together to work on homelessness and housing issues. 2. Deferred some of the budget to address actual issues (i.e. less into arts and more into social services).
Growth in median wages is being outpaced by growth in home prices and rents. What should the city do to attract businesses here that pay wages that lead to home ownership and rental affordability? Letting new business know that they are supported by the community and city. Give city contracts to local businesses first. Buy city supplies, from lumber to staples, from local businesses. Businesses will grow and more employees will be needed, who will in turn hopefully spend their money locally also. Business 101.
What does the city need to do to ensure infrastructure and level of service keep pace with growth? I think we are doing pretty well. Regular budget and spending reviews to ensure proper allocation of money to non-frivolous projects. Community meetings to decide future growth and infrastructure projects. We need a 10- to 50-year plan in writing and blueprints for Anacortes’ future generations.
Anacortes’ population is growing and diversifying. What would you do to engage residents and ensure all feel they have a voice in the city? Community meetings, community dinners, neighborhood meetings. Make myself available to all residents. Speak with people directly at the Senior Center and in the schools — teachers and children of all ages — to hear their concerns and desires.
Provide some examples where you’ve worked with others of opposite views to achieve a compromise. Working with other artists to accomplish goals and complete projects. I have always been able to work as part of a team. I have kids and raising children is a daily lesson in compromising.
