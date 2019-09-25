John W. Schryvers
Age: 41
Residence: Anacortes
Occupation: I am a chef and restaurant manager by trade
Education: I attended Oak Harbor High School, ITT Technical Institute (Electronic Engineering) and Skagit Valley Community College (Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management)
What are the most important issues facing the city today? Housing costs and their continued rise is out of control. We have a substance abuse problem plaguing every aspect of our community and we have roads and sidewalks that are so damaged some are unsafe to walk on.
By the time your term is ended, what would you want to say you accomplished? I would hope to have made it easier and more affordable to build or buy a home or property here in Anacortes. I want to fix our side streets and sidewalks without raising any taxes.
Growth in median wages is being outpaced by growth in home prices and rents. What should the city do to attract businesses here that pay wages that lead to home ownership and rental affordability? This can really be summed up in two words: “zoning restrictions.” Residentially speaking, being able to build taller buildings in town, the downtown area specifically, would create more housing inventory for the entire island.
The single-family zoning issue is currently making it near impossible for developers to build anything other than the giant mansions in gated and exclusive communities sprouting up all over town, and still make a profit.
On the commercial or industrial level, easing similar zoning restrictions will attract more business and investors as well.
What does the city need to do to ensure infrastructure and level of service keep pace with growth? We need to take care of the streets and sidewalks that take care of us — too many are unsafe. O Avenue is unsafe to cross from 12th Street to the water, and our sidewalks downtown are literally crumbling. We also need to be able to build taller; we are running lower and lower on buildable land inventory every year and we will eventually reach a cap.
Anacortes’ population is growing and diversifying. What would you do to engage residents and ensure all feel they have a voice in the city? I would start a monthly, touring town hall-type meeting, with one or two council members and the mayor on occasion. Discussing issues that pertain to them, their neighborhood or area of the community would empower the people anymore than going to their communities and listening to them. Everyone wants to be heard.
Provide some examples where you’ve worked with others of opposite views to achieve a compromise. I have been in the hospitality industry most of my adult life. We start with a goal, we all have the same goal. When people on the team do not see eye to eye on any issue I tend to revert back to the fact that we all have the same goal, just differing opinions on how to accomplish that goal.
When the goal is the priority and stays that way, compromise to forward the accomplishment of the goal is a reflex.
