An appeal filed by a coalition of environmental groups regarding Marathon Anacortes Refinery’s expansion plans can proceed, a Thurston County judge has ruled.
The environmental groups were unfairly denied the right to appeal Skagit County’s Environmental Impact Statement for the project, Superior Court Judge Christopher Lanese ruled Oct. 11. That appeal, made to the state Shorelines Hearings Board in October 2018, may now be revisited, according to Crag Law Center, which is representing the environmental groups.
“This ruling means that environmental groups can now argue their case in front of the Shorelines Hearings Board that Skagit County failed to adequately address impacts to orcas and climate in the Environmental Impact Statement for the Anacortes Refinery expansion project,” Crag Law Center lawyer Oliver Stiefel said in an announcement issued by the law office. “We look forward to having our day in court to get these issues resolved.”
Brian Wetcher of Anacortes spoke about the decision at the Oct. 21 Anacortes City Council meeting, and called for the council to oppose the refinery expansion. The expansion would enable the refinery to produce xylene, which is used to make plastics and other products. Wetcher's comments were made as the council prepared to consider a ban on thin-film plastic shopping bags.
"What is xylene for? For making plastic — plastics primarily for export, primarily to (Asia), and primarily for plastic bags," Wetcher told the council.
"One tanker going out of here represents millions of plastic bags. It seems to me that the city is a little bit schizophrenic in its approach to environmental protection, when we look at a xylene plant being built on our fairly shallow bay out here to produce massive amounts of raw materials to produce massive amounts of plastic bags, and at the same time be considering a plastic bag ban — maybe (100,000) to 200,000 a year, whereas millions per tanker and up to 60 tankers per year going out of here."
Coalition: EIS fell short
The environmental groups had unsuccessfully appealed the project to the county Board of Commissioners and the state Shorelines Hearings Board.
The coalition, which includes Stand.Earth, RE Sources for Sustainable Communities, Friends of the San Juans, Friends of the Earth, Sierra Club, Puget Soundkeeper Alliance and Evergreen Islands, believes the EIS released in July 2018 fell short in addressing impacts that Marathon’s plans may have on the global climate and the region’s endangered orcas.
“We need to re-evaluate the impacts on the climate, on the Salish Sea and on the Southern Resident killer whales,” Stand.Earth Field Director Alex Ramel said.
The decision about a year ago by the Shorelines Hearings Board said that only an appeal of the first permit issued was allowed and that, therefore, the coalition’s appeal was out of order, according to Crag Law Center.
Skagit County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Julie Nicoll said county staff cannot comment on active litigation. The Marathon Anacortes Refinery did not respond to requests for comment.
The refinery project, which was proposed when the refinery was owned by Tesoro before becoming Andeavor and then Marathon Petroleum, would involve upgrading and building new equipment, in part to produce up to 15,000 barrels per day of the chemical compound xylene during the oil-refining process.
The refinery has said its goal is to ship the product to Asian markets for use in a variety of synthetic materials, including plastics and polyester.
A major concern for the environmental groups is the risk of spills and added greenhouse gas emissions from the estimated 60 tanker ships that would carry the material across the Pacific Ocean each year.
They argue the EIS that Skagit County produced did not thoroughly assess those impacts or require adequate mitigation measures to address them.
“We just want to make sure that the impacts that this project has are correctly identified and then that they are fully mitigated,” Ramel said. “That’s what the environmental review process is supposed to do anyways … and we’re just trying to hold them to that standard.”
Tom Glade, president of the local nonprofit Evergreen Islands, said his main goal in participating in the appeal process is to help prevent extinction of the Southern Resident orcas.
The whales are threatened by a lack of chinook salmon to eat, as well as sound from boat traffic and pollution in the water. The population has continued to decline in recent years despite federal Endangered Species Act protection they gained in 2005, most recently reaching a low of 73 whales.
Other community members have also raised concerns about the whales, climate change, potential spills and worker exposure to xylene in written comments and at public hearings throughout the project review process.
