It was on June 19, 1865 — a day that came to be observed annually thereafter as Juneteenth — that enslaved African Americans were notified by Union Army Gen. Gordon Granger that they were free.
One hundred fifty five years later, Juneteenth observances across the nation brought together crowds of people calling for an end to institutional racism in America.
An estimated 150 people gathered on June 19 at Causland Park in Anacortes for a Juneteenth observance that followed weeks of local demonstrations seeking racial justice and changes in police use-of-force policies in the United States. The May 25 death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota, was the tipping point, and at Causland Park it was Floyd’s own words that had the most profound effect on listeners.
Anthony Young, to date the only African American to serve on the Anacortes City Council, read “The Bitter Poetry of America | Mama,” Floyd’s last words structured in poetic form. Floyd repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe and pleaded for his life as a police officer held him to the ground with his knee on his neck. Floyd was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Local Juneteenth observance co-organizer Will McCracken said he has seen video footage of Floyd’s detainment by police “but I never saw a transcript of what he said. It was heartbreaking to hear.”
Floyd said “please” some 14 times, telling the officer he couldn’t breathe. Leslie Eastwood, a citizen of the Samish Indian Nation, said she felt “profound sorrow that somebody would be so immune to that obvious suffering, begging for his life, having that realization that he couldn’t breathe and that this was his final moment, and people lacking the compassion and humanity to change the course of the action.”
She added, “To hear his actual words was just beyond profound.”
Since Floyd’s death, several demonstrations have taken place on the corner of 12th Street and Commercial Avenue. Organizers of some of those demonstrations, and of the Causland Park gathering, include local teens and young 20s — new-generation involvement that gives Young hope that permanent change is coming.
Local Juneteenth organizers were McCracken, Kate Clark, Nereida Delarosa and Evan Saxton.
“They’re continuing the movement, keeping the pressure up, because that’s the only reason we’re having these discussions right now,” Young said of the new generation of activists. “The norm for humans is to quickly get away from the difficulty, the (discomfort) that comes with having these discussions, and move on and try to forget it. The purpose of these (gatherings) are to continue to raise the consciousness. It fosters great discussion among everyone. It activates all of us.”
Nearly 10% of Anacortes’ population is comprised of non-whites — people of Asian, Indigenous, African American and Mexican heritage — and the city’s multi-cultural makeup was reflected at the gathering.
Creamy Wilkins, an African American elder and well-known member of the Christ Episcopal Church community, spoke. Young people read works by black authors, among them Maya Angelou’s “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings,” James Baldwin’s “Notes of a Native Son” and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “Letter from a Birmingham Jail.” Acknowledging that Anacortes is within the historical territory of the Samish Nation, Saxton invited Samish to have a representative speak at Juneteenth.
Several members of the Samish Indian Nation attended. Eastwood, who is the Samish Nation’s general manager, wore a traditional woven cedar hat and welcomed attendees in the Samish language. She introduced herself in her ancestral name and said she was “grateful for the good hearts and minds gathered together with the purpose of one work: to acknowledge Juneteenth.”
McCracken said he believes people came away from the event with a better understanding of Juneteenth. For him, the takeaway was that there is support in this community for the Black Lives Matter movement. He said the event was planned just a couple of days earlier in the week. “It was a rapid response,” he said. “I was surprised that we had as many people in attendance as we did.”
