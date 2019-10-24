Day of Giving raises $65K
for new aquatic center
Friends of Fidalgo Pool & Fitness Center’s Day of Giving on Thursday, Oct. 17 raised $65,000 toward the cost of the proposed Fidalgo Aquatic & Fitness Center.
The total includes matching funds from the Jerry H. Walton Foundation.
The Day of Giving followed on the heels of a donation of a 16,000-square-foot property next door to the pool. Capital campaign coordinator Jennifer Pitner said the donation by Russ and Kim Jeter opens the door to possibilities that couldn’t be considered previously because of space limitations. Pool commissioners expect to discuss the use of the lot at their Nov. 21 meeting. The meeting is open to the public.
The Fidalgo Park and Recreation District proposes building a two-pool aquatic and fitness center to replace the current single pool facility, which officials say is aging and insufficient to accommodate needs. The projected cost is $28.4 million; the capital campaign hopes to raise half of that amount, with the remainder covered by a bond measure on the February ballot.
The park and recreation district, created by voters in the 1970s, is supported largely by property tax dollars and user fees. It owns Fidalgo Pool & Fitness Center, an adjacent residential rental, and land the city leases for $1 a year for the Anacortes Senior Activity Center.
Meeting Oct. 30 on
Shoreline Master Program
The Anacortes City Council and Anacortes Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Oct. 30 in a special joint session to begin the process of reviewing the city’s Shoreline Master Program.
The meeting, in the City Hall Council Chambers, is open to the public.
Anacortes is conducting a periodic review of its Shoreline Master Program as required every eight years by the state Shoreline Management Act. The periodic review ensures that the Shoreline Master Program stays current with changes in law, and is consistent with other city plans and regulations. The city anticipates adoption of updates by June.
To learn more, visit the project website: www.anacorteswa.gov/1095/SMP-Update.
Dakota Creek’s M/V Pyxis
named Ship of the Year
The M/V Pyxis, a San Francisco Bay area ferry built at Dakota Creek Industries, was named 2020 Ship of the Year by American Ship Review, an annual special issue of Professional Mariner magazine.
The high-speed, 445-passenger Pyxis is the first of three vessels in its class to be built by Dakota Creek for San Francisco Bay Ferry, a system that is administered by the San Francisco Bay Area Water Emergency Transportation Authority. Dakota Creek delivered the M/V Vela in August. The M/V Lyra is expected to be delivered in early 2020.
Pyxis can complete a trip between Vallejo and San Francisco in one hour; has pollution control systems strong enough to meet California’s tough emission limits; has a capacity high enough to accommodate growing passenger numbers; and offers the latest in comfort and safety for passengers and crew.
American Ship Review called Pyxis the “Tier 4 torchbearer for ferries.” Pyxis “has raised the bar when it comes to emissions control on the water … It is the nation’s first EPA Tier 4-compliant passenger ferry.”
Pyxis was designed and built at a cost of $23 million.
