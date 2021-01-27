Anacortes Mayor Laurie Gere reappointed William Kalin, Vicki Stasch and Jon Stables to the Civil Service Commission on Tuesday.
Their terms are for Jan. 1, 2021 to Dec. 31, 2023.
Gere also appointed Stasch to a one-year term as chairperson. Kalin was chairman in 2021, and Stasch was vice chair. The commission has two alternate members: Mary-Ann Gutierrez, whose term ends in October; and James English, whose term ends in December 2022, according to the city website.
City Administrative Services Director Emily Schuh said civil service commissions were established by state law to ensure fair hiring practices in police and fire departments. For probationary employees not yet covered by collective bargaining, the Civil Service Commission is the only route for grievances.
