Asssistant Superintendent K.C. Knudson and AHS Principal Jon Ronngren are leaving the Anacortes School District this summer.
Knudson, who has worked for the district for two years, is leaving to pursue work as an educational consultation and professional developer.
In his time in Anacortes, he worked with curriculum, with equity and with the virtual learning program developed this spring.
He will work in Anacortes through the summer, as the district transitions to new Superintendent Justin Irish (taking over July 1).
“I am so grateful for the opportunity to have served the school community of the Anacortes School District,” Knudson said in a statement from the district. “Together, we have begun significant work around equity and inclusion that will positively impact the educational experience of our students. I fully expect that this work will influence others in our region.”
Ronngren's last day is June 30. He is taking a position with the Mount Vernon School District as the Director of Personnel and Human Resources.
Before serving as principal, he served as a school counselor, Career and Technical Education director and assistant principal. He has served as the AHS principal for nine years.
“I have loved serving the students and families of Anacortes,” Ronngren said in the statement. “We have done great work together, built a state-of-the-art high school, and set our students up for success in any pathway they choose. I’m grateful to the staff, students and families for all their hard work and support over the years.”
Superintendent Mark Wenzel said both leaders have made significant contributions to student success.
“Knudson and Ronngren both place a deep value in supporting all students to reach their potential,” he said in the statement. “Their level of care and commitment has led to significant growth, both at the high school and across the district. I’m grateful to them for their dedication and their belief in every single student who walks through our doors.”
The district will conduct searches for both open positions in the coming weeks.
