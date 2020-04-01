Testing facilities and scientists are finding faster and faster ways to get people tested to see if they are positive for COVID-19 as the pandemic continues to rage across the world.
No matter how fast results can come back, though, there is still one major roadblock, said Michael Sharp, Island Hospital director of laboratory services.
“The issue is supplies,” he said. “They can’t make enough to distribute across the country.”
Island Hospital is doing about 20 tests a day now, Sharp said. Patients needs to meet certain criteria to determine if they are in high need of the test.
“We have to preserve our supplies,” he said.
A national test shortage has led hospitals to limit them to those people who are showing certain symptoms or who are the most vulnerable, Sharp said.
Right now, the hospital is now testing symptomatic patients at its respiratory clinic. By the end of the week, it should also have a mobile drive-in testing area, according to hospital spokesman Dennis Richards.
One patient, who later received notice that he had tested negative for the disease, said it took him well over a week to get his test results. In the meantime, he didn’t know how careful he needed to be about isolating himself.
Things have gotten much faster in the past couple weeks, Sharp said.
When a patient comes into the respiratory clinic and meets the criteria, a nasopharyngeal swab test is administered, Sharp said.
The flexible swab is inserted into the person’s nasal cavity, held for a few seconds and then removed and placed in the other nasal cavity.
It is put into a testing medium (also in short supply right now) and packaged.
A courier from LabCorp picks up packages four times a day on weekdays and two times a day on weekends. The packages are loaded onto a plane that goes to LabCorp in Arizona twice a day.
It takes LabCorp roughly two to three days to process tests. Those with positive results receive a call right away from their Island Hospital provider, Sharp said.
The hospital also sends some tests to the University of Washington if they are high priority, such as hospital staff working with patients.
Those take one to two days to get back.
Both options are faster than the options that were available just a few weeks ago, which required all tests be sent to North Carolina, and took several days to get sent back.
More testing sites are working through their processes to be able to provide test results locally, Sharp said. Everyone is trying to figure things out as they go, he said.
“Turnaround is getting better,” Sharp said.
New tests are also becoming available.
Using a Cepheid machine, for example, could mean results by the end of the day.
The hospital has one of those machines, purchased a few years ago by the Island Hospital Foundation for another reason.
Once the test is ready for that machine, likely in mid- to late-April, the hospital could run up to 196 tests a day depending on supplies.
Those results would be available the same day, Sharp said.
“We just need enough of the product,” he said.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.