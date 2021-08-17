Toxic algae means that Pass Lake, part of Deception Pass State Park, is closed until further notices for all activities, according to the State Parks and Recreation Commission.
No swimming, boating or fishing is allowed. The commission advises visitors to keep themselves and pets safe by staying out of the water.
