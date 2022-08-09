Ice cream wasn’t the only thing selling downtown as temperatures climbed during the Anacortes Arts Festival’s three-day weekend.
Crowds of people were so big they had no choice but to stroll slowly past the 225 or so canopied booths lined up and down Commercial Avenue for the 61st annual Anacortes Arts Festival this past Friday through Sunday.
It was a huge collection of art to see, even if one was just there to see the sights. But a lot of people were apparently in the mood to buy as they perused displays of everything from paintings and blown glass to jewelry and sculptures.
Vendor sales throughout the three-day event totaled about $1.4 million, in line with the 2019 pre-pandemic festival, which set record numbers. It was also a jump up from about $1.2 million when the event returned in 2021, festival Executive Director Meredith McIlmoyle said.
Crowds were at an estimated 80,000 people, about on par with what festival staff has seen in prior years. Saturday was a little slower than it has been, but Friday made up for it, McIlmoyle said.
“Friday was by far the busiest Friday that we have ever seen,” she said.
The change was something the festival wanted.
In years past, Fridays were the slowest day, so the festival pushed for locals to visit on that first day in an effort to spread the crowds out more evenly during the event. It apparently worked. This year’s Friday attendance was the highest out of all three days.
It was great to see, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic is still having impacts on some events, McIlmoyle said.
Works of Art
The Arts at the Port fine art show was also successful, with sales at around $55,000, McIlmoyle said. The Allen Family Focus Gallery at that event sold several pieces.
Music was played all weekend across three stages, and the partnership with the Anacortes Music Project to fill the Port Stage with Anacortes-baseed music went very well, McIlmoyle said.
The working artists showing how they do their craft in real time are always a great draw, and this year, the Anacortes SEEN project took a big step in bringing more murals to downtown. Luuk Honey painted a mural on the side of Bayshore Office Products over the three days of the event. As the Arts Festival moves forward with its partners on its Creative District designation and hosts community meetings, more people are asking about murals downtown.
The Bill Mitchell Mural Project is such a special piece of the downtown area, and Anacortes SEEN could help expand that to bring in even more art, McIlmoyle said. The Arts Festival hopes to partner with more businesses to provide murals throughout Anacortes.
Best of Fest
Another festival highlight was seeing new artists have a really successful year, she said. There were about 35 new vendors this year.
One of them made a particularly strong impression.
Husband-and-wife team Andrew and Sarah Lonnquist, won the Best of Fest this year in their first appearance at the festival.
Rows of tiny concrete faces screwed up into all kinds of expressions greeted visitors outside the Olander Earthworks booth at the festival. The stone heads were only one portion of the booth, though, with more people drawn to the rolling concrete spheres inside. The spheres rolled through trays of sand, leaving imprints behind — sort of like rolling rakes in a desktop Zen garden.
“This is our first visit to the region, and we’ve been blown away,” Andrew said.
He was particularly impressed with the diversity of work at the show. Everything is well-made, and with many different styles of art, he said.
The couple is based in Portland, Oregon, where they have been in business since 2008.
Back then, Andrew said he was just in a garage, messing around. He has an undergraduate degree in sculpture and a master’s degree in applied craft and design. He’s tried many different mediums, but works mainly in concrete now.
The idea for the sand spheres came about when Andrew dropped one of his hanging faces into sand and saw the reversed impression that the sculpture made.
It was a fascinating concept, so he started playing around with the idea, he said.
He pulls in patterns from nature and science or things that are easily relatable. The most popular is the kraken, which leaves tentacle-like trails in the sand.
He tries to put out five or so new designs a month, though each original sphere takes about 80 hours to carve. Then, a mold is made, and the spheres can be made of concrete and then painted.
The couple sells the spheres and other items at the Portland Saturday Market and other area festivals. They also have a lot of business with therapists and educators, Sarah said. The spheres help calm people down and engage their senses, she said.
Creative Creatures
Megan Nielsen won the Creativity Award with her booth and business Little Pine Artistry.
She’s located in Sister, Oregon, near Bend, though she grew up in the Seattle area and has family in the Bellingham and Anacortes areas.
Nielsen said she’s been drawing her whole life and went to school for interior design, which included a lot of drawing. She is now a full-time artist and has honed her skills over the last several years. Her specific hand-drawn style of bears, moose and other wildlife creatures came about in the last three years or so, she said.
Though she draws many wildlife creatures, she said she’s particularly drawn to bears. People who visit don’t necessarily gravitate toward one type of animal. They instead look for the types of things that make them feel nostalgic, like being outside by a campfire with family, she said.
This is Nielsen’s third time at the Anacortes festival.
“The energy is awesome, and everyone is so down to earth,” she said.
The crowds are also unmatched.
“Anacortes’ Friday is like everyone else’s Saturday,” she said.
The Poster Artist
Eileen Sorg, who has Two Dog Studio. created this year’s poster art. She’s been coming to the Anacortes Arts Festival for about 10 years and said she was surprised when the festival reached out to use her piece “The Trouble With Butterflies” as its poster this year. She made created the piece a decade ago.
The piece encapsulates what she likes to do best, which is tell a story with art, she said. In this piece, butterflies are tying someone’s shoelaces together. So it’s a mix between playful and chaotic, she said.
Sorg, based in Kingston, has been making art full-time for about 13 years and creates pieces that are watercolors with colored pencil over the top to accentuate the details. Pieces can take a couple weeks to four months to complete, and she said the process is therapeautic and meditative.
Sorg said she enjoys coming to the Anacortes Arts Festival because it’s well supported by the community, which isn’t always the case. There is a good atmosphere at this show, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.