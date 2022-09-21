Over the next decade, the waterfront property along Q Avenue between 22nd and 17th Street will go through many changes as it is prepared for a future that includes retail space, homes and a hotel and event center.
The 28-acre property is owned by MJB Properties (Merino Jones Brothers Properties) from Seattle, and plans for it have been decades in the making. The process of converting it to new uses will take time, as well.
It's a new beginning for the property, part of which was the site of the former Scott Paper Mill — once a major employer for Anacortes before it closed in 1978. The contaminated land was left unused for decades, and environmental cleanup did not begin until after 2009.
The MJB site is now being prepared for infrastructure, including new streets and systems for water, electricity and stormwater. The building process will likely take another 10 to 15 years.
The property ultimately will include residential space, retail spaces and a hotel and event center. It will also include public access in the form of several places to walk as well as beach and water access for all, MJB Development Director Jimmy Blais said.
Housing will likely be condos, with space for seniors, Blais said. What exactly goes in will depend on specific needs of the city and its population, he said.
Grading and construction work started in fall 2021. The new roads and infrastructure should be in place by next spring. The first buildings should open by late 2025, though it will be a phased approach and full development will take years, he said.
The brothers, who have a connection to the Anacortes area, bought the property in 1990 with a vision to turn it into a space that includes industrial spaces as well as residential, with all kinds of uses in one relatively small area.
That plan was rejected by the city.
In 1995 and then in 2005, the brothers brought new plans to the city for a larger development. Again, plans were rejected.
The years went on, but the brothers didn't give up.
In 2010, Blais came on board and started working with the City of Anacortes on what this property might become.
He worked on the Anacortes Futures Project, which brought together many different organizations and the community to talk about what residents wanted to see in the city by 2035. Those discussions, and the ones that stemmed from them, helped push the city toward creating a Comprehensive Plan.
Creating that plan, scheduled for 2016, took several years but helped create a document that is meant to guide the City Council and city staff on where Anacortes is going and what it may become, according to the plan document.
"The Anacortes Comprehensive Plan looks forward to 2036, provides a vision for the future, identifies goals and policies to achieve that vision, creates a basis for the city’s regulations and guides future decision-making," the plan reads.
Creating the comprehensive plan led to forming some development regulations. Both processes included many meetings on the MJB site with both the city and the public, Blais said. In one, in particular, almost 150 people showed up to talk about what they wanted on the site.
Overwhelmingly, people wanted mixed uses that include public access trails, a hotel and event center and retail space that would not take away from the downtown core. All of those things are planned for this project now, Blais said.
The property has expanded a little since then, too. Originally, MJB did not own the two houses that stood along Q Avenue on the corner of the property. It bought those and worked with the previous owners and tenants to make sure the people there had plenty of time to move out before the homes were demolished.
MJB also bought Anacortes Brassworks, next to those homes. Previous owner Glen Veal is slowly completing the process of taking down the building piece by piece and moving it over to Guemes Island, where he lives.
"He's here every day," Blais said.
The entire plot is 28 acres of upland, but there's another chunk of about that same size that extends out into the water, Blais said. Everything in and near the water takes longer to permit and get approved, but some work is starting now to soften the shoreline. That includes removing creosote-treated pilings and large rubble and putting in mounds of large rock that will keep smaller sediment and rock in place close to the shore. That way, the public will have access to a beach they can easily use, Blais said.
The new waterfront area will also have measures in place to protect against sea level rise and risk of disasters like tsunamis.
There won't be a marina, Blais said. The water is too shallow, and there are too many eelgrass beds, but there are two barge lanes left over from previous industrial use that will be used for some moorage. One of those will be used for permanent moorage for residents of the property and the other likely used as temporary moorage for people visiting the hotel and event center, Blais said.
MJB just turned in its long-plat plan to the city, which asks the city to approve a plan that turns the big property into 21 different lots. While MJB plans to keep ownership on all the lots to help keep the entire property cohesive, it does offer options in the future, Blais said.
It is also asking the city to vacate one piece of land that it owns, in exchange for all the new streets being built, which will be given to the city.
"We are giving more than they have here," Blais said.
The main new street is essentially an extension of T Avenue running to R Avenue in front of Thrive Fitness and Seafarers' Memorial Park. Most of the traffic, though, will come along that new road (named Barcott Way after Gary Merino's late wife and longtime Anacortes resident Donna Barcott Merlino) and then leave from the property to the light on 17th Street.
Another new road is going in at 20th Street and will add much-needed access to the area, Blais said.
The property will also include view corridors to help make sure everyone can still see the water, plus pedestrian-friendly areas to keep much of the development open and safe to people walking through and enjoying the public beach and trails.
Much of the project and plans still look exactly the same as when it was proposed as part of the 2016 Comprehensive Plan, Blais said. Once infrastructure is in place, MJB will start finalizing plans and details about this development. Some buildings it will create on its own, but it may take on partners to help with others.
Through the years, construction prices have jumped, especially now with supply chain issues, but the entire project will likely cost more than $1 billion, Blais said.
