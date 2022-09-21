MJB
Crews work on a new road that will cross the MJB property along the Anacortes waterfront. 

 Briana Alzola / Anacortes American

Over the next decade, the waterfront property along Q Avenue between 22nd and 17th Street will go through many changes as it is prepared for a future that includes retail space, homes and a hotel and event center. 

The 28-acre property is owned by MJB Properties (Merino Jones Brothers Properties) from Seattle, and plans for it have been decades in the making. The process of converting it to new uses will take time, as well.

