The parking lot and areas outside the Anacortes Airport building are a lot smoother, thanks to a paving project partially funded by the federal government.
The project is funded in part by money from the CARES Act. The federal money went to several places, one of which is to small governmental groups who used it to stimulate the economy.
U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Washington, visited the airport Wednesday, Oct. 14, to see the work funded by an act he supported.
The $30,000 the Port of Anacortes received for the project allowed it to do a more extensive project than originally planned and went toward replacing 7,000 square feet of deteriorated asphalt.
“We were going to defer the project, but we didn’t have to,” port Executive Director Dan Worra told Larsen.
Also included in federal dollars is $12,000, used to offset the port’s 10% cost requirement for a Federal Aviation Administration airport improvement project.
That project is allowing safety work with the airport runway itself, Worra said.
It also allows the port to use its $12,000 originally set aside for the project on costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, including sanitation and personal protection equipment, Worra said.
The work is helping keep the Anacortes Airport viable, he said. As Larsen stood and chatted with Worra, a couple of port commissioners and port staff, multiple planes took off from the small airport. One, loaded with boxes, was heading out to deliver in the San Juan Islands, Worra said.
The paving work was done by area companies, project manager Brad Tesch said. Tonka Ground Work and Lakeside Industries, both of Anacortes, won bids for the work. That means those federal dollars are helping the economy here, he said.
The port is not slowing down on work as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Commissioner Kathy Pittis said. It is spending more than $12 million in projects this year, with more to come in 2021. That means more jobs for local people, she said.
The airport work is also helping improve that area for the businesses that use the property.
“This is contributing to job creation,” Pittis said.
The second phase of the work at the airport is scheduled to be completed in 2021.
