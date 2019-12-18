It was a little over a year ago that Dakota Creek Industries received a long-awaited congressional waiver to a provision in a federal law that grounded a $75 million Dakota Creek-built factory trawler, America’s Finest, and forced the company to cut its workforce in half to 175.
But the shipyard was bustling Friday when U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Everett, visited Dakota Creek as part of his tour of businesses in the 2nd Congressional District.
Construction of another large trawler was nearing completion. Work was underway on six 90-foot U.S. Navy tugboats, which are expected to be completed by August 2021 for a contract worth $80 million, according to the Navy and United Press International. And an aluminum, high-speed, passenger-only ferry should be ready for sea trials soon. That vessel is being built for San Francisco Bay Ferry.
Ship construction is booming at the Anacortes shipyard, which also does repair and maintenance of vessels.
“There are years we don’t build any (ships),” Dakota Creek Vice President Mike Nelson said. “The last 10 years we’ve averaged a couple a year. Most of our work is repair work.”
Larsen said he was visiting Dakota Creek to see how it was doing since it received a grant for equipment that enables the shipyard to bend unheated steel. It was the bending of steel for the hull of America’s Finest that caused the trouble that required congressional intervention for Dakota Creek to survive.
Parts of the hull were bent in the Netherlands, but after the hull was finished, Dakota Creek realized that the percentage of steel fabricated overseas exceeded the percentage allowed by the Jones Act. For a year and a half, Larsen and Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Washington, pushed for a congressional waiver that would forgive the use of too much foreign-modified steel, and Mayor Laurie Gere also lobbied for the waiver’s approval. Congress finally approved the waiver and President Trump signed it in November 2018. The 264-foot trawler got underway in February.
Also in November 2018, Dakota Creek received a $280,878 grant from the U.S. Maritime Administration’s Small Shipyard Grant Program for the purchase of the steel-frame bending machine as well as a computer-controlled router. Seven employees have been trained to operate the Netherlands-made steel frame bender, the only one in the U.S., Nelson said. He said he’d like it to be available to other shipyards for use.
Larson checked out the router, which is used to make furniture and cabinets for vessels built at Dakota Creek; walked through the shipyard where several Navy tugs are being built and another large fishing trawler is nearing completion; learned how the steel-frame bender works; and walked through an aluminum high-speed passenger-only ferry that will soon join its sister ship Pyxis in San Francisco Bay.
“I’m (here) to see how they’re doing since they received the grant and how they’ve been able to step out of the problems they had the last couple of years,” Larsen said. “Things are up.”
Indeed. Nelson said Dakota Creek has 292 employees on its payroll, and the company website showed job notices for machinists, pipe fitters, ship fitters and welders.
Larsen is a members of the Armed Services Committee, and he said visits like this help him inform his fellow committee members on the results of legislation.
“I can explain to my colleagues even the smallest dollar can help create manufacturing jobs — in this case, these Navy tugs,” he said. “Second, these larger fishing vessels are an important part of the Alaskan economy, and they’re an important part of Washington state’s economy as well, because the work largely happens here, not in Alaska.
“We passed in 2010 or 2012, as part of a Coast Guard bill, changes to allow for financing certainty for recapitalization (of shipyards). It’s great to see these boats having been built and (others) being refurbished here.”
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.