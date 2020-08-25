Funding for cities, for people and for schools are on the tops of peoples’ minds right now, said U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen.
The Democrat from Everett visited Anacortes last week to meet with School District Superintendent Justin Irish, Mayor Laurie Gere and assorted members of the staff and board at the Anacortes Family Center.
Larsen said he wanted to see how government funds, like through the Paycheck Protection Program, are being used here and to hear from businesses and community members about their concerns.
“With these PPP loans, businesses have been able to reopen sooner, so they can still be out there in the community,” Larsen said.
The Anacortes Family Center is using the PPP money to increase staffing when it comes to cleaning the facility and to make sure everyone stays safe and in homes, Executive Director Dustin Johnson said.
Luckily, with individual apartments, the center has been able to keep at full capacity, unlike some emergency shelters.
As much as possible, life skills classes and other meetings with clients have gone online.
In addition to the PPP funding, the center also received roughly $10,000 from Skagit County to help with personal protection equipment and additional cleaning supplies. It can also be used to help pay for things like utilities at the facility, said John Sternlicht, the CEO of the Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County. EDASC helped administer those funds for the county, Sternlicht said.
The Family Center is also looking at options this fall, when school in the district will start in a remote setting. Currently, there are 50 kids living among the three buildings. For the most part, parents are just dealing with the fact that their family is in crisis, Johnson said. They are trying to secure jobs and homes to move into when they leave the center, so helping students with school is difficult.
So the center is looking at options to bring together small groups of resident kids to work on schoolwork together, to make sure everyone has the best chance at success, he said.
The center expects a pretty big hit to funding for its newest building, which was supposed to be paid for in part by the sales tax measure passed in town last November. That money is supposed to go to affordable housing, like the housing at the center, but how much funding will come in is unclear, he said.
While at the Anacortes Family Center, staff raised concerns about unemployment funding and additional stimulus payments, which could help people avoid homelessness.
Larsen said he didn’t have many answers and wished he could be on his way to vote through more relief money.
The House of Representatives passed more relief in May, but everything is waiting on the Senate, Larsen said.
He did fly back to Washington, D.C., Friday to vote to save the funding for the United States Postal Service.
The USPS is important for many reasons, he said. Most Veterans Affairs payments come through the mail, as do many other services. Small businesses also rely on the USPS and can’t deal with major delays, he said.
Delays in vote-by-mail ballots in the upcoming election are part of the issue when it comes to defunding the USPS and slowing down mail, but that’s not the only problem, he said.
“The problems are just going to continue to be compounded,” he said.
He also said he is not in the position to make a decision on schools being open or not, he just wants to help schools receive funding to help with the cost of a change in education and with additional supplies they need.
