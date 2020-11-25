The last piece of A Dock, at Cap Sante Marina, was pulled from the water last week as part of a project that Port of Anacortes Executive Director Dan Worra said is a decade in the making.
The demolition and replacement of A Dock is now moving forward nicely, Worra said at the port’s Board of Commissioners meeting last week.
“It brings a big smile to my face,” he said.
The project, expected to total $5.6 million, is one of four capital projects going on at port properties right now.
Over the next several months, a new dock will be built in place of the old one, and tenants should be back at their respective spots in the spring, Worra said.
In other capital project news, the port commissioners approved an additional roughly $240,000 for its Quiet Cove project. The additional funds increase the remediation area by 35%, removing an additional 6,500 tons of contaminated soil.
The additional costs comes from 10 more days of work for the crew and additional fencing, according to Worra.
At Curtis Wharf the project is continuing, too, with in-water work going on. Crews are replacing and rewrapping the steel pilings underneath the wharf, Worra said.
Also at the meeting, the port’s Director of Finance Jill Brownfield gave a financial update for the third quarter. Things are pretty much where expected and holding steady, she said.
Both revenues and expenses are down this year, stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Operating revenues are down roughly 21% from last year and 23% behind budget for this year, Brownfield said. That comes from a variety of sources, including the lack of marina guest stays in March and April, all events being canceled starting in mid-March and roughly $1 million less than planned in fuel sales.
Bulk exports of petroleum coke and sulfur are also way down, Brownfield said. However, some of those revenue losses come with expense savings, she said.
When the port sells less fuel, it doesn’t need to buy as much to replace it, Brownfield said.
Expenses are about 18% behind last year and 22% lower than the budget, she said.
This year, Brownfield said she expects the port to bring in roughly $10.7 million and spend $10.6 million. That’s compared to the $14 million brought in and $13.3 million spent planned at the beginning of the year.
