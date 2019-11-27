Law enforcement agencies in Skagit County are conducting a special DUI patrol today as a precursor to the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
Officers participating in the emphasis patrols will search for motorists driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.
Drivers impaired by alcohol, marijuana and other drugs are involved in half of all traffic deaths in Washington, according to the state Traffic Safety Commission. From 2013-17, 1,268 people were killed in such crashes.
“These tragedies are completely preventable,” commission Director Darrin Grondel said in a notice of the emphasis patrols. “As a community, we can end DUI-related deaths. We are asking for help. If you are in the position to prevent someone else from driving impaired, please be bold. Offer to call them a ride or give them a safe place to sober up.”
In a recent commission survey, 81% of respondents said they would try to prevent someone from driving impaired.
