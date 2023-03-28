Anacortes Fire Department calls – March 29, 2023 Mar 28, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Anacortes Fire Department responded to 81 calls between Sunday, March 19, and Saturday, March 25.Of those, 86% were made up of Emergency Medical Services calls. The department responded to between seven and 16 emergency calls every day.It also responded to a few public service assistance calls. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Telephony Telecommunications Public Administration Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Port of Anacortes watch – March 22, 2023 Tall buildings get council OK in some areas of Anacortes Looking back at Anacortes history – March 22, 2023 Letter: Reject city's tax increase proposal No contract yet for Guemes ferry staff COVID-19 Updates Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
