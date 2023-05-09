The Anacortes Police Department responded to 184 calls between Friday, April 28, and Thursday, May 4. These are some of them:
Friday, April 28
• A woman reported her vehicle was broken into sometime since 1 a.m. in the 900 block of Fourth Street. Someone rifled through the car and siphoned six gallons of gas. She also found a screwdriver and jack left under the vehicle, which she determined had been removed from inside the vehicle.
• Officers responded to the area of Kingsway and Heather Drive after receiving a report of a suspicious vehicle driving slowly. The driver reportedly stopped at one point, got out and put some pants on. The responding officer located the vehicle and confirmed that it was associated with construction in the area. The officer asked the man about the pants, and he said he put on work pants and boots upon arriving at the job site.
• A member of a local club requested a call regarding “members” sending emails. She told the responding officer that her quilting group had been in an ongoing dispute with two members who are threatening legal action regarding group property. No involved party made any threats of physical harm. The officer answered questions about trespass notices and obtaining no-contact orders.
Saturday, April 29
• A woman on South March’s Point Road reported that she was observing via security cameras someone attempting to climb the fence. An officer responded and checked the business at the address for signs of entry but couldn’t find any. The woman said she recognized the man and requested a trespass, and the officer advised that because the man had a storage unit at the facility, she would need to allow him access to it in some capacity if he contacted her first. The reporting party called back a few days later and reported that the man was in front of the office. An officer provided the man with a copy of his trespass notice.
Monday, May 1
• Officers responded to the 1000 block of Eighth Street after a report that a car struck a parked vehicle after another car hit it on Eighth Street. Both drivers were determined to be driving with suspended licenses, with the driver of the at-fault vehicle driving without a required interlock device. An officer determined that the driver with the interlock requirement had failed to yield, resulting in a collision. Her vehicle then struck a parked pickup truck. The pickup truck was pushed into another parked car.
Wednesday, May 3
• A fire alarm sounded at Anacortes Middle School. It was determined to have originated from burning cookies.
Thursday, May 4
• A wagon was reported stolen from a store. The man said he was reporting the theft just in case the wagon was found abandoned.
– Anacortes Police Department
