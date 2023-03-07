The Anacortes Police Department responded to 144 calls between Friday, Feb. 24, and Thursday, March 2. These are some of them:
Friday, Feb. 24
• An Oak Harbor woman reported that a pickup struck her vehicle from behind on Highway 20 near Christianson Road, pushed it into a third vehicle and then fled westbound. The vehicle's bumper was cracked. The investigation continues.
Saturday, Feb. 25
• An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with an expired registration. The officer contacted the Anacortes driver, and discovered that his license was suspended in the third degree, with a hit-and-run warrant out of Mount Vernon. He was arrested and cited for third-degree driving with a suspended license, completed a book-and-release form for the warrant and released.
Sunday, Feb. 26
• Officers arrived at a residential fire reported on 35th Street. There was heavy smoke coming out of all sides of the structure but no flames visible. Officers began moving people away from the structure, including a man attempting to put the fire out with a garden hose. The Anacortes Fire Department established a command post and APD cleared the scene.
• A baseball-sized rock was thrown through a vehicle's passenger window on 29th Street.
Monday, Feb. 27
• A caller advised that he had security video of a vehicle prowl on 23rd Street from over the weekend. The video showed a man trying the door handles of parked vehicles in the location’s parking lot. No vehicles were entered, and no property was damaged.
Tuesday, Feb. 28
• A convenience store cashier reported someone trying to use fake $5 bills. Video showed that the clerk noticed the bills were fake and handed them back to the suspect. No transaction was made. The investigation continues.
Wednesday, March 1
• An Anacortes woman reported that her vehicle was rifled through overnight on 27th Court. She said she was missing a battery pack worth $120. She said the vehicle was locked, but there was no evidence of damage indicating a forced break-in.
Thursday, March 2
• An officer was sent to a local business about a vagrancy complaint involving a woman who had been camping in an outdoor portion of the building. The manager signed a trespass notice, and an officer contacted the woman, who was sleeping in the alley. The officer provided both parties with copies of the trespass notice.
