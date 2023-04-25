The Anacortes Police Department responded to 187 calls between Friday, April 14, and Thursday, April 20. These are some of them:
Friday, April 14
• A Longview Avenue resident reported that his driveway lights had been pulled up. An officer saw a metal lamp post laying on the driveway and several solar-powered path lights pulled up with some separated, broken and tossed into flower beds. The resident said someone also damaged items in his yard about a month prior. He was given a case number, and the officer helped reset the lamp post.
• A man reported his car was stolen overnight from his 5th Street residence. He had video footage of a vehicle with headlights off that he suspected was involved.
• Dispatch advised of a malicious mischief complaint on West 11th Street. The resident said a brace was missing from a garage, causing the garage to collapse. He suspected foul play was the cause, but there was no evidence to confirm it.
• An officer spoke to a man by phone regarding an ongoing issue with juveniles banging on his door and running away. It happened again on April 14, and he had footage of someone on his doorbell camera. The image was taken in as evidence.
Saturday, April 15
• A bar owner reported there was a fight in the street and that guys were bleeding. Officers went to 20th Street and contacted two subjects, one of whom had blood all over his face. They reported that they exited the bar when two other individuals waved them out. They left, and a fight broke out when they went outside. They did not wish to pursue charges. Officers collected surveillance footage and checked the area for the others involved but did not find them.
• A woman reported that her vehicle was hit by a two-wheel scooter in the area of 12th and M Avenue. The driver initially stopped to exchange information with the reporting party’s husband, but he fled after saying he had no license or insurance. The woman did not wish to pursue charges. No identifying marks or parts could be found at the scene to identify the scooter's driver.
Sunday, April 16
• A woman reported that her D Avenue residence had been egged overnight. She said it was an ongoing issue with juveniles riding motorcycles through the complex, as well as juvenile foot traffic. An officer collected video of juveniles in the area, as well as photos of the egging.
Monday, April 17
• A woman reported fraud, saying she woke up with a message about her credit card being declined. She believed her credit card was stolen from her mailbox.
Tuesday, April 18
• A man reported that he had discovered his shoulder bag and contents were missing from his vehicle on Tyler Way. An officer reviewed security footage from where he had been parked, but the footage showed nobody entering his vehicle. The man said he received a notification that his vehicle had been entered about 3 a.m.
Wednesday, April 19
• A man reported viewing a possible prowler through his security camera. An officer checked the property but found no one and nothing out of sorts. Later, the man’s friend called and said he checked the kicker outboard motor on their boat and found a fuel line disconnected and bolts loosened. A third security bolt was all that kept the motor from being stolen. The reporting parties provided two video recordings of the incident.
Thursday, April 20
• A store manager reported a theft that was captured on video. It shows two people entering the store and walking to the liquor aisle. One of them takes two bottles of tequila and conceals them in his coat. The second person can be seen taking a bottle of tequila and concealing it in his jacket. The suspects leave the store when contacted by the manager. Images of the suspects were distributed to law enforcement for identification.
– Anacortes Police Department
