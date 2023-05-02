The Anacortes Police Department responded to 220 calls between Friday, April 21, and Thursday, April 27. These are some of them:
Friday, April 21
• Officers responded to a store in the 900 block of 11th Street after someone reported a man prowling vehicles in the parking lot and then entering the store. A 47-year-old Oregon man denied prowling vehicles, touching any cars or taking anything from the store. Officers spoke with employees, who advised that they did not see the man enter any vehicles or try any door handles, but it appeared he was looking in vehicles. He had also scanned a bag of potato chips and had not paid for them. He put the bag back when confronted. A trespass notice was completed.
• An Anacortes woman reported a vehicle prowl overnight in the 3400 block of West Fourth Street. She said her vehicle and her boyfriend’s vehicle were both gone through, even though she was pretty sure she locked her car. She determined that two sets of sunglasses were missing worth about $700. No damage was observed on her vehicle, but her boyfriend’s car had new scratches and pry marks on the driver-side door, the driver’s side rear door lock was missing and part of the plastic door handle cover was missing. A pneumatic tool worth about $25 was also missing.
Sunday, April 23
• An officer responded to a possible break-in at a shop in the 800 block of 21st Street. Overnight, the north door of the business was damaged. The space between the window trim and the air-conditioning unit was filled with what appeared to be pool noodle insulation material and a plastic piece. Someone broke that plastic piece. The premises were re-secured by the business owners.
Monday, April 24
• An Anacortes man reported that his girlfriend had stolen $300 from his jacket a few days ago in the 12700 block of Reservation Road. He told officers he slept through the day and that he was sure she took the money while he was asleep. He said he might complete a statement but declined to do so at the time with the responding officer. He later called dispatch and advised that the issue had resolved itself.
Tuesday, April 25
• Officers responded to the 2200 block of 37th Court, where a resident said someone tried to gain access to his pickup truck but was scared off by motion-sensor lights in the 2200 block of 37th Court. Nothing was taken. The officer documented the attempted vehicle prowl and collected the man’s video evidence.
Wednesday, April 26
• An Anacortes woman reported a malicious mischief incident involving her vehicle. Someone had smashed the driver-side door window and the windshield. She told an officer that she went out to walk her dog in the morning, and a neighbor waved her over to her car to show her the damage. The woman's husband later found a rock in the middle of the driveway. She sent out a neighborhood email to see if anyone had captured images of a suspect and later reported more damage to her vehicle, as well as a large rock found inside.
Thursday, April 27
• An officer was dispatched to an area of Fidalgo Bay Road where someone had reported garbage was being dumped on the water-side near the RV park. There was a large amount of clothing, plastic bins, televisions and furniture dumped there.
– Anacortes Police Department
