The Anacortes Police Department responded to 207 calls between Friday, April 7, and Thursday, April 13. These are some of them:
Friday, April 7
• An employee at a local church reported a theft of about $30 worth of flowers from planters at the church. Someone stole about three plants each night over the past two nights.
• A woman reported that her vehicle was struck while she was in a local store on Commercial Avenue. She pointed out the damage to the responding officer, who photographed the damage and documented it.
• A “big old grumpy lab” was reported as wandering in the area of 10th Street and I Avenue. While checking the area, the responding officer was informed that the dog had returned to its home on 12th Street.
• There was a report of a possible domestic violence incident on 22nd Street. A passerby heard someone cry out in pain and a loud thud. An officer determined that a juvenile had stubbed his toe.
Saturday, April 8
• A 26-year-old man reported that he was assaulted by a 54-year-old Anacortes man. An officer spoke to the victim and saw fresh blood marks on his forehead. He said the other man had punched him in the head for no reason. The suspect was booked into jail for multiple warrants and for fourth-degree assault related to this case.
Sunday, April 9
• A man reported a boat collision that had occurred in Cap Sante Marina the day before. He reported that he is the caretaker of a boat that is moored there. He said a boat had been trying to dock in the marina and had collided with the boat he is responsible for. The other boat then left the marina. The investigation continues.
• The store manager reported that a man in his early 20s ran out of the store with a six-pack of Corona and a bottle of Jack Daniels. Officers were unable to locate the man.
Monday, April 10
• Malicious mischief was reported in the 3500 block of Oakes View Lane. The reporting party advised that some sort of projectile had just broken through a second-story double-paned window. A man at the residence said he heard a loud crack in the bedroom and saw glass shards on the windowsill. He found the projectile, which was a slingshot ball bearing. The damage was estimated at $750.
Wednesday, April 12
• A reported that he discovered his car had been rummaged through when he entered the vehicle on 25th Street that day. He said someone had already been using three of his credit cards to make purchases in Oak Harbor. The investigation continues.
Thursday, April 13
• A woman reported that two kids had taken and broken a sign from her front lawn on Longview Avenue. The suspects were reportedly teenage boys who left on foot toward N Avenue. She said she did not wish to pursue charges but that the boys could mow her lawn to pay for the damage if they were found.
– Anacortes Police Department
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.