The Anacortes Police Department responded to 256 calls between Thursday, Aug. 26, and Friday, Sept. 1. These are some of them:
Friday, Aug. 26
• An Anacortes woman reported that at about 6 p.m. Aug. 24, a woman with a bottle of wine was on her porch, knocked at the door, looked around and left before the homeowner could answer. The next night at about 8:30 p.m., a man holding a silver bowl did the same thing. She said she thought it was odd and was told to call if she ever feels she is in danger.
Saturday, Aug. 27
• Officers were sent to a motor vehicle collision in which a car hit another car, made a U-turn and left in the area of Highway 20 and Reservation Road. The victim followed and found the suspect's vehicle at a business on Christianson Road. An officer contacted the suspect, and dispatch advised that he had several warrants and a suspended driving status. Officers arrested the man, booked him and released him on his warrants, issuing a book-and-release agreement.
• A Blakely Island man reported that gasoline was stolen from his SUV and that the fuel tank was damaged. He said that sometime in the previous two weeks, someone had siphoned fuel from his vehicle and destroyed the filler tube while doing so. He was unable to start the vehicle after putting more gas into it and advised that about 15 gallons had been stolen.
• An Anacortes man reported he had just saw someone attempting to siphon gas out of his truck parked behind his business in the 2500 block of Commercial Avenue. His wife chased the would-be thief down an alley to a van, which the man fled in northbound on Commercial. Officers could not locate the man.
Sunday, Aug. 28
• A horse escaped from its residence on Dow Lane and was in the middle of Whistle Lake Road. An officer returned it to its pasture but was unable to contact its owners.
• A Guemes Island man reported that his truck had been damaged and items worth about $1,300 were taken from his vehicle in the 500 block of K Avenue. Officers are seeking video footage related to the theft.
Monday, Aug. 29
• A Seattle man advised that the catalytic converter was stolen from his vehicle parked since Aug. 24 in a local parking lot. He returned and found the converter gone, estimating it would cost about $1,500 to repair.
• A Anacortes woman reported that a baby deer was trapped between their chain link fence and their neighbor’s wooden fence. Officers arrived and freed the entrapped fawn, which then ran off.
Tuesday, Aug. 30
• Officers arrested a 30-year-old Anacortes man for second-degree burglary and for obstructing for giving officers a false name as they tried to identify him at a local grocery store. On the way to jail, he said that his son would be left alone at a residence on 12th Street. Officers conducted a welfare check on the address, discovering signs of forced entry to the basement with broken glass and blood, as well as multiple empty beer cans. Officers contacted the property’s owners, who advised they were out of town and stated that no one had permission to enter the home, and they did not know who the arrested suspect was. The man denied any knowledge of the address when questioned about the broken window and the blood. Officers noted that he had dried blood stains on the front of his pants. Once a fit-for-jail exam was completed at Island Hospital and the man realized he was heading to jail, he began yelling in the ER. Officers placed him in a patrol car and transported him to jail.
Wednesday, Aug. 31
• A local school administrator called to report that a portion of a new playground set at his school installed the previous day had been stolen, worth about $500 total.
Thursday, Sept. 1
• A local business reported that a company vehicle had its gas tank drilled and about 6.5 gallons of gasoline taken. He said he was unsure when it might have occurred.
– Anacortes Police Department
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.