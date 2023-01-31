The Anacortes Police Department responded to 164 cases between Friday, Jan. 20, and Thursday, Jan. 26. These are some of them:
Friday, Jan. 20
• There was a report of a man in a ski mask and trench coat playing with sticks and acting strangely in the 1900 block of Commercial Avenue.
• An Oak Harbor man reported that a truck sideswiped him at the Sharpe’s Corner traffic circle on Highway 20 and ripped off his bumper then kept going. The vehicle was heading east on Highway 20 from Sharpe’s Corner. The reporting party took a photo of the suspect vehicle, and the officer was able to see the vehicle’s license plate number in the photo. The officer gave the man a case number. The investigation continues.
• An officer was dispatched to a report of a car playing loud music at the corner of M Avenue and Broadview Drive. The officer contacted a 15-year-old male, who was sitting in the car by himself. He told the officer that he had his driving permit and said he had driven to pick up his brother off the school bus. The officer contacted the male’s parents and had a conversation with them.
• Suspicious suspects were reported coming and going from an apartment building on Q Avenue. The reporting party said she was concerned for elderly residents of the building. Officers arrived and found people who said they were helping someone move. There was no evidence of criminal activity occurring at that time. However, one of the women contacted had a warrant for third-degree theft. She was arrested and completed a book-and-release agreement form, which she signed, stating she would appear in court.
Saturday, Jan. 21
• While heading to another call, an officer was flagged down by a passerby who reported seeing a man in “hospital garb” wandering in the area of 32nd Street and Commercial Avenue. Another officer advised that employees at a local car wash had seen a man in scrubs walking in the area. The responding officer didn't find anyone.
• An Anacortes man advised that he was being harassed by another man, stating the man had publicly embarrassed and slandered him earlier that day. The reporting party said the other man blamed him for his divorce. An officer informed the man how he could get a no-contact order.
Sunday, Jan. 22
• Sometime overnight, a sculpture was reportedly taken from a man's front yard on 13th Street. He said the statue was worth about $3,000. An officer saw a hole in the flowerbed and a trail of dirt leading to the sidewalk and onto the street. The man said he would pursue charges if the thief is found.
Monday, Jan. 23
• A man reported that his vehicle had been broken into overnight. Items were tossed around, but he did not think anything was taken.
Wednesday, Jan. 25
• A fight was reported in the 2900 block of T Avenue. A woman on site advised that a 24-year-old Anacortes man had been involved in an altercation with another man. She said the second man was assisting in cleaning out a nearby RV and was placing bags of trash in front of the 24-year-old man’s tent. The woman said the 24-year-old was standing up for his girlfriend, who was in the tent and had trouble exiting the tent due to the trash. The 24-year-old man confronted the other man. The officer requested that the woman contact law enforcement should any further altercation occur.
Thursday, Jan. 26
• A grocery store employee reported that a man who had been trespassed from the store was there. An officer contacted the man, who said he knew he wasn’t supposed to be there and said he had asked someone to go inside and buy vegetables for him. The employee said the entered the store earlier in the day and was told he was not allowed there. He requested the man be charged with trespassing. The officer informed the man that he would receive a ticket in the mail.
– Anacortes Police Department
