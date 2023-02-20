The Anacortes Police Department responded to 165 calls between Friday, Feb. 10, and Thursday, Feb. 16
Friday, Feb. 10
• A pile of possibly stolen mail was located in the Whistle Lake parking lot. Upon arrival, an officer found several pieces of mail intended for addresses in Skagit County. The mail was returned to the post office.
• People had reportedly locked themselves into a motel room on Ferry Terminal Road, though they were not supposed to be there. When an officer arrived, a manager said that a man had left in an SUV, and a woman had left on foot heading toward the state ferry terminal. The manager provided a photo of the woman, who was carrying a pillow and multiple bags. The manager requested trespass. The woman was found nearby and was identified as a Friday Harbor woman. She declined to identify the man she was with at the motel but signed a trespass notice.
• The reporting party advised that a man was yelling at him to take down signs at R Avenue and 22nd Street, which were for a city-permitted event. The reporting party said that during an argument, the man grabbed his wrist and tried to grab his phone. Officers decided to charge the suspect with fourth-degree assault, though he denied grabbing the reporting party's wrist or reaching for the phone. He was cited and advised of his upcoming court date.
• Someone reported that a sectional couch covered in pink paint was dumped in the alley behind her house on Sixth Street. An officer advised her to contact the city public works department for assistance.
Saturday, Feb. 11
• Graffiti was reported in the 1000 block of 20th Street. It appeared to have been done using a marker.
• There was a car on fire at a fuel station in the 12500 block of Christianson Road. The fire was under control when the officer arrived.
Sunday, Feb. 12
• Officers were sent to a report of an assault at Storvik Park. A 63-year-old Anacortes man reported that another man had punched him in the face. Officers contacted the injured man who was holding his right ear, which had some minor bleeding. He said he was minding his own business in the park when the other man walked over, yelled at him to leave, swore at him and then punched him in the face, unprovoked. The injured man informed the officer that he is neighbors with the other man’s daughter and that he had obtained a court order against her, causing a dispute between the parties. He suspected the man was angry at him because of it. The suspect later told the officer that he had been confronted by the reporting party and had been shoulder-checked by him. The suspect was charged with fourth-degree assault and informed of his court date.
Monday, Feb. 13
• A man reportedly got aggressive with a woman in the 1100 block of 27th Court and lunged at her. Officers responded and located a man matching the description provided. He had misdemeanor warrants for unattended hit-and-run and third-degree driving with a suspended license. The 59-year-old Anacortes man said he was upset because his neighbor had parked too close to his vehicle so he could not open the driver door to get in, so he yelled at her. He denied that anything physical occurred. He was arrested on his warrants and completed book-and-release paperwork at the police department. The reporting party was given information on how to obtain a no-contact order.
• A business in the 900 block of Seventh Street reported graffiti on an electrical box behind the building. An employee stated it looked like a marker was used.
• Dispatch advised of an accidental discharge gunshot wound in the 1000 block of 29th Street. The victim had checked himself into Island Health. An officer contacted the man, who said he was cleaning his handgun when it fired a full-metal jacket round into his lower-left palm. He told the officer that the round exited his hand and lodged in the lower section of a bookshelf in his room and did not exit the building. He agreed to let officers into his home once he was released from the hospital.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
• A vehicle prowl was reported on 26th Circle. The front passenger side window of a woman's vehicle was broken out and the vehicle appeared to have been rifled through.
Wednesday, Feb. 15
• Officers initiated a traffic stop on two motorcycles eastbound on 41st Street in the area of Mount Erie Elementary School. Officers contacted three juveniles and impounded one of the dirt bikes they were riding.
Thursday, Feb. 16
• Dispatch advised of a threatening call at an apartment complex on 27th Court. A woman reported a man pointed a gun at her. She showed officers mobile phone video she took of the incident. It showed an older man walking toward her while she was sitting in her car. His left arm was raised and holding what looked like a pistol with his pointer finger inside the trigger guard. The woman said the man had left his residence and flipped her off while she was sitting in her car playing music. She said he pointed the gun at her, walked to the car and started knocking on the window. He walked away when she wouldn’t open the window. The officer recognized the man as a resident of the complex. Officers contacted him via phone and asked him to come outside. He did and was ordered to lie down, after which he was put in handcuffs. With a warrant, officers searched the apartment and found multiple BB/pellet pistols. The man was transported to Skagit County jail following an assessment at Island Health. An officer completed booking paperwork charging the man with first-degree attempted assault and harassment.
– Anacortes Police Department
