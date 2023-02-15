The Anacortes Police Department responded to 163 calls between Friday, Feb. 3, and Thursday, Feb. 9.
These are some of them:
Friday, Feb. 3
• An unknown man rang a doorbell just before 1 a.m. and stood in the driveway after doing so.
• A man was reported passed out in a vehicle at the intersection of T Avenue and Sixth Street near an RV. Officers found a man slumped over the driver’s seat of an SUV with a small clear bag that appeared to contain a crystalline substance on his lap, possibly methamphetamine. The officer secured the bag and confirmed the man’s identity. He issued a warning for possession of a controlled substance and an APD drug diversion notice. Testing of the substance later showed it was meth, and it was submitted into evidence.
Saturday, Feb. 4
• An Anacortes woman on Glasgow Way reported being woken up by yelling from next door. She could hear two men, and one accused the other of trying to stab him. Officers responded and could see at least one man on the house's second-story porch. The 24-year-old Anacortes man advised it was only an argument, and that was confirmed by a 24-year-old Sedro-Woolley man there. Both said they had been drinking too much and argued. They assured the officer that no one was stabbed and said they were done drinking for the night. The responding officer stayed in the area for a bit but heard no more noise from the residence.
Sunday, Feb. 5
• An Anacortes man reported that his garage door was left open the previous night and that two electric scooters were taken. An officer viewed video footage showing two males entering the garage and taking the scooters.
Monday, Feb. 6
• An Anacortes man reported that sometime over the weekend someone had vandalized his apartment door. A responding officer saw ink from what seemed to be a marker, depicting a symbol. The officer documented the malicious mischief.
• An Anacortes man advised that his wife’s vehicle was prowled overnight on West 7th Street. It appeared it was rummaged through, but there was no damage and only a work badge was missing.
Thursday, Feb. 9
• An Anacortes woman lodged a fraud complaint. She said her mail was stolen recently and that she had been in contact with the post office to collect her mail. But meanwhile, she was expecting a credit card and was notified by her financial institution of a suspected fraudulent charge in Oak Harbor for $1,000. She said the money was credited back and that no money had been lost. She agreed to supply police with transaction details when she received them.
