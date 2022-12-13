The Anacortes Police Department responded to 152 calls between Dec. 2-8. These are some of them:
Friday, Dec. 2
• A Mount Vernon man reported a cold burglary at his business in the 8800 block of South March Point Road. He had noticed a hand dolly near a work vehicle near the entrance to the property. The location was odd to him, and it soon became apparent that numerous items were missing. He found a cut in the chain link fence in the same vicinity as the dolly. A truck was also broken into, and the reporting party noticed as he spoke to officers that some items from the truck were located nearby on the ground. Items taken from the business were valued at $3,540, along with damage to two chain link fences. The investigation continues.
• A restaurant employee reported that a shed in the back had been damaged in the past few days. He said he had found a screwdriver jabbed through the door of the shed.
Saturday, Dec. 3
• A woman reported that her car was stolen from the Guemes Island Ferry Terminal parking lot within the past 24 hours.
• A La Conner woman reported finding a bunch of red human hair that looked like it was ripped out of someone’s head in the bat cave on the north end of the park trail around the 1900 block of Cranberry Lake Road. Officers responded and observed what appeared to be auburn-colored wig hair or hair extensions, with no connective tissue within the hair. The officers noticed multiple piles and strands of hair laying on the ground within, none of which looked suspicious. There were also no signs of a crime having occurred. The officers took photos and collected the hair in case it later provided evidentiary value.
Sunday, Dec. 4
• An officer was sent to a cold burglary in the 2900 block of T Avenue. The manager at a local storage business advised that a client discovered that someone had rummaged through his boat and stolen his toolbox. The owner of the box later estimated that the total value of the container and contents was $250.
Tuesday, Dec. 6
• An Anacortes man advised that sometime within the past two weeks, about $945 worth of items were stolen from his truck at a business in the 1000 block of 12th Street.
• An officer was dispatched to a malicious mischief complaint at a business located in the 900 block of 29th Street. The reporting party advised that sometime that day her vehicle’s tire had been slashed with a box cutter. She said she parked her vehicle and when she returned, she noticed the rear passenger side tire was flat. She found a razor blade stuck in the tire. She sent photographs of the blade and damage to an officer.
Wednesday, Dec. 7
• An officer responded to a report that a woman had attempted to take clothing, bamboo and food from a local business. The reporting party stated that the items had been recovered and provided a description of the suspect. The reporting party signed a trespass notice, but officers did not find immediately find the woman in the area.
Thursday, Dec. 8
• An officer was sent to a reported assault taking place in the 1600 block of M Avenue. The reporting party advised that his brother-in-law was struck by an ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend. It was noted that the involved parties may have been intoxicated. The suspects were a 39-year-old Anacortes man and a 26-year-old Anacortes man. The 39-year-old was transported to Island Health for treatment. Based on statements and evidence, it was unclear if a domestic assault had taken place. The case was forwarded to the Skagit County prosecutor for review.
– Anacortes Police Department
