The Anacortes Police Department responded to 118 calls between Friday, Dec. 23, and Thursday, Dec. 29. These are some of them:
Friday, Dec. 23
• An Anacortes man reported a cold burglary overnight at his E Avenue residence. He said his home has been undergoing renovations, and he checked it on Dec. 23 to find the backdoor and a window open. Up to $4,000 worth of power tools were missing.
• A property owner on 28th Street reported tools missing from a residence where he had been working, and the basement door was left ajar.
Monday, Dec. 26
• An Anacortes man said his doorbell camera captured the theft of a cooler from a 37th Street address. The video showed a subject smoking a cigarette, wearing a hooded sweatshirt and white T-shirt, jeans and dark shoes. The person grabbed the cooler and ran off. The officer distributed the video in hopes someone could identify the subject.
Wednesday, Dec. 28
• A bus driver reported that glass was shattered at the bus stop with a BB gun at R Avenue and 30th Street and advised that the subjects were no longer on the scene. An officer found that one window of the bus stop structure was shattered. The bus driver’s manager advised there were possibly three windows broken at bus stops but did not have any further information at the time. The investigation continues.
• A woman reported that a delivery driver hit her parked car. She said her nephews had witnessed the incident. She said she already contacted the company, which was able to identify the driver using the package tracking number. The company stated that an investigation would take place. The officer told the reporting party to contact APD if the company did not resolve the incident.
Thursday, Dec. 29
• An Anacortes man reported a cold vehicle prowl on 23rd Street. He said his car was parked behind the business and that when he stopped by, he saw that the driver’s-side door was ajar and that a box of items from inside the vehicle was left on the ground. He could not determine if anything was taken.
– Anacortes Police Department
