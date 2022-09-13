The Anacortes Police Department responded to 224 cases between Friday, Sept. 2, and Thursday, Sept. 8. These are some of them:
Friday, Sept. 2
• An Anacortes man reported an overnight theft of an outboard motor and two fuel cans from the 1000 block of Q Avenue. He said someone had contacted him and advised that the doors to a trailer belonging to the reporting party’s company had been pried open and damaged. The estimated value of the loss is $1,700.
• An Anacortes man reported that he was scammed out of $2,450. He received a phone call from his supposed credit union advising that they needed his information due to a suspicious purchase in Georgia. He provided his card number, expiration date and security code and later discovered $2,450 missing from his account. His bank advised that they would investigate, reimburse the funds and issue a new bank card.
• An Anacortes man approached police during an unrelated traffic stop with fresh blood on his hands. He said he had just been in a fight down the street. The verbally aggressive man was treated by the Anacortes Fire Department and said his assailant looked “big, ugly, mean and ornery.” He was vague about the location of the fight, but the officer determined that it may have happened at an Anacortes bar.
• At the same Anacortes bar in the previous case, the owner reported a fight had taken place inside the establishment and that it appeared to be escalating in the parking lot. Officers contacted a 29-year-old Anacortes man outside who had clearly just been in a physical altercation. He said he had just been “jumped” by “15 dudes” but did not identify any of them. Officers later contacted the man’s girlfriend, who said that a former boyfriend had been in the bar that night and had fought with the 29-year-old man who was her current boyfriend. She said the previous boyfriend, a 28-year-old Mount Vernon man, pushed her as he moved to confront her current boyfriend. The push led to the 28-year-old man's arrest for fourth-degree domestic-violence assault.
Saturday, Sept. 3
• An Anacortes store reported that a chain link fence at the business had been cut, and the reporting party believed items had been taken. Items worth $580 were taken or damaged. Officers are working to get further video footage.
Sunday, Sept. 4
• A guest at an Anacortes inn reported finding a knife wedged in their car window. They reported $160 worth of sunglasses stolen.
• A guest at the same inn reported that their vehicle had been broken into while parked in the paid adjacent parking lot. About $1,000 in tools was taken after the thief shattered the vehicle’s rear passenger window.
• An Anacortes woman reported that her vehicle had been prowled over the weekend. She noticed a female subject on her surveillance system entering the open carport. The reporting party said nothing was missing, and there was no damage. A second subject was visible on the surveillance video, as well. The responding officer entered the video into evidence.
Tuesday, Sept. 6
• There was a reported vehicle fire in the 2600 block of R Avenue. The Anacortes Fire Department arrived and put out the fire. The owner of the company vehicle requested that the vehicle be towed to the owner’s shop.
• An Anacortes woman reported that her vehicle was sideswiped while parked on 24th Avenue for several days. APD video footage revealed that the car had been hit at 3:46 a.m. Sept. 5. The suspect vehicle is not clearly visible in the footage; anyone with information is encouraged to call the APD.
Wednesday, Sept. 7
Friday, Sept. 8
• A Friday Harbor man reported that he had been involved in a hit-and-run on Highway 20. The suspect vehicle rear-ended the reporting party’s vehicle and then passed on the shoulder and drove away, heading westbound on Highway 20.
– Anacortes Police Department
