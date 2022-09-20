The Anacortes Police Department responded to 215 cases between Friday, Sept. 9, and Thursday, Sept. 15. These are some of them:
Friday, Sept. 9
• A local store manager reported that he retrieved stolen items from a man who allegedly took them from the store. The manager said the man exited a fitting room wearing two articles of clothing with tags removed. The manager told the man he needed to pay for the merchandise, as he now owned it. The man said he forgot his wallet, couldn’t pay, and would not give the clothing back. When the manager said he would call the police, the man gave the merchandise back, retrieving the shirt he had been wearing from a store fixture, where he had hidden it. Officers took him into custody, formally trespassed him, cited him for third-degree theft and released him.
• Another store manager called later in the day to report that the same individual was violating the new trespass notice. The manager showed the responding officer still shots from video footage. He was wearing much of the same clothing as in his earlier arrest. While using the self-checkout at the store, he only scanned four of the items he had. He was confronted and confirmed to have been trespassed from the store. He then left.
• The same man in the previous two calls was contacted at the Guemes Ferry Terminal after someone called and reported that he was trying doors on random houses. He denied doing this, and before he boarded the ferry with ferry staff permission, he was cited with first-degree criminal trespass and provided with a trespass notice from the store.
Saturday, Sept. 10
• A Mount Vernon man reported that his wife called stating she had been kicked out of an Anacortes bar and was now lost near the water. She was found, and her husband arrived to pick her up.
Sunday, Sept. 11
• An Anacortes man reported that his work vehicle had its gas siphoned overnight while parked in the 2900 block of T Avenue.
Monday, Sept. 12
• Someone called Skagit 911 dispatch and said, “Help, I’m getting raped,” and disconnected the call. A dispatcher returned the call and the caller answered, changing his voice and saying, “Someone at Anacortes Middle School has a gun.” The call was traced to Anacortes Middle School. Five APD officers responded to the school. The phone pinged to the number of an AMS student. School administrators found the student and determined the call was made as prank. Charging documents were submitted on Sept. 16 charging the 12-year-old with third-degree false reporting.
• The reporting party stated that he saw a semi-truck hit some wires and that they were laying in the roadway near Commercial Avenue and 15th Street. Dispatch advised the responding officers that two trucks were involved and then a third truck came along, drove around them and pulled the wires down. Another reporting party advised that two trucks were attempting to navigate under low-hanging wires when a third truck went around the other two trucks and pulled the wires down. The caller advised that the second truck was apparently trying to lift the wires out of the way using a pole device. Officers blocked traffic from the area and a Puget Sound Energy employee arrived and verified that the lines were phone or cable lines and not electric wires. They were repaired and the roadway reopened.
Tuesday, Sept. 13
• There was a report of a man on a motorized bicycle tipping over construction cones on Commercial Avenue. It was determined to be a 23-year-old Sedro-Woolley man, who denied doing so, but ultimately apologized and said it wouldn’t happen again.
Wednesday, Sept. 14
• The owner of a local construction company reported that a total of 170 gallons of fuel had been siphoned from four vehicles. It was discovered when an employee used a vehicle and it ran out of gas. The owner realized that the 50-gallon tank was siphoned recently and proceeded to inspect other vehicles on-site, discovering their fuel was siphoned, as well.
Thursday, Sept. 15
• A local store manager reported that a person who had been trespassed from the store had returned. Officers responded and took the 46-year-old California man into custody. Officers found a syringe and a debit card belonging to someone else. Officers left a voicemail for the owner of the debit card and cited the 46-year-old man with first-degree trespassing.
– Anacortes Police Department
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.