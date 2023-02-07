The Anacortes Police Department responded 160 calls between Friday, Jan. 27, and Thursday, Feb. 2. These are some of them:
Friday, Jan. 27
• Grocery employees reported that a man and woman in a silver vehicle stole flowers from the store.
• A vehicle prowl was reported in the Whistle Lake parking lot. The SUV had three windows broken out.
• A 76-year-old Seattle man reported that his storage unit on Molly Lane was burglarized sometime in the past month, and two long rifles and a Porsche wheel and jack were stolen. The thieves had pried the latch away from the track of the roll-down door and gained access.
Saturday, Jan. 28
• An officer was dispatched to a vehicle-versus-power pole collision in the 3000 block of Oakes Avenue and foudn an unoccupied gray SUV. Power lines and a pole were blocking both lanes of traffic on Oakes. The officer verified the car was unoccupied. Dispatch received a call that someone saw a man running from the area. A 37-year-old Anacortes man later called dispatch and advised that he was the driver but did not want to give his location because he had warrants. He said he would talk to officers. An officer called the man, who said he was driving down Oakes, and the next thing he knew he hit the pole. He said he was not under the influence at the time. A tow employee later reported that he found a bag of pills on the driver side floor of the vehicle.
Sunday, Jan. 29
• An officer found a car with its front end in a ditch at the intersection of West 2nd Street and Erie Avenue. It appeared the driver, later identified as a 69-year-old Anacortes woman, had attempted to drive across the grass field from Dakota Avenue to Erie Avenue due to a detour posted on Oakes Avenue. An officer drove to the registered owner’s address. She confirmed she was the driver and that she had turned off Oakes under the impression that she could cross over to Erie Avenue. She soon realized she could not, but decided to cross the field connected to Dakota and Erie anyway, as she had made the trek before on her bicycle and was comfortable with the task. She did not, however, recall a stormwater ditch on the opposite side. She ultimately crashed her vehicle in the ditch and contacted AAA to get it towed. She left the scene, as it was cold out, and returned to her residence. Because of the reportable damage, documents located in the vehicle were needed, so an officer took the woman to the site of the crash. The tow truck briefly became stuck while trying to extricate the woman’s vehicle. The tow driver tried again and successfully removed the car from the ditch and loaded it onto the truck’s bed. However, the tow truck became stuck again as it attempted to leave. Hydraulic tools were not successful in getting it free. At this point, an officer transported the woman home. Upon his return, he found the tow truck was still stuck. Numerous attempts later, the officer contacted another tow company to extract the tow truck. The officer was then able to escort the first tow truck to the woman’s residence to drop off her car.
Monday, Jan. 30
• A business owner on 23rd Street reported that someone had shot out the window of a customer’s vehicle, apparently after business hours on Jan. 27. The back window had been shattered and shards of glass were on the ground.
Tuesday, Jan. 31
• An Oak Harbor man reported of a malicious mischief incident in which juveniles on a bike threw a rock at his motorhome in the area of T Avenue and 28th Street. The driver’s side mirror was broken, as well as part of the windshield, with a fist-sized rock. The man said he was sitting in the driver’s seat earlier when he noticed two people on an electric bicycle yelling something and throwing the rock. Video footage was obtained of the incident; the investigation continues.
Wednesday, Feb. 1
• An Anacortes woman reported that mailboxes were knocked down overnight. An officer noticed a cluster of mailboxes on the ground, removed from their post, and scattered mail nearby. The woman said she heard a loud sound around 12:30 a.m. She noted that her vehicle and fence had been damaged.
– Anacortes Police Department
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.