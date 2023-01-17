The Anacortes Police Department responded to 156 calls between Friday, Jan. 6, and Thursday, Jan. 12. These are some of them:
Friday, Jan. 6
• An officer received an email from an Anacortes man who had possibly been a victim of fraud. The officer spoke to the man, who said that someone had attempted to open bank accounts at multiple banks using his information. All but one account had been refused by the bank and marked as fraud. He was not out any money, and the fraud had not affected his credit. The banks the man reached out to were all conducting their own internal investigations.
• A report was made of a blown-up outhouse at the lower Mount Erie parking lot. The officer arrived and located the obliterated outhouse and surrounding structure, deducing that the reported mischief had occurred sometime overnight. The explosion was powerful enough to send pieces of the outhouse onto the hillside next to it. The investigation continues.
Saturday, Jan. 7
• An Anacortes man reported a cold theft in the 3700 block of Commercial Avenue. He was looking through a set of buildings he is demolishing and found a turnstile missing.
• A woman had reported that a man walked up to an Anacortes drive-through window and a male in a black car hit him and pulled a taser on him. An officer arrived and contacted the manager, who said that the man didn’t want to pursue charges. Surveillance video showed the vehicle driving forward and appearing to hit the man’s right leg. The man then turns to face the driver, who pulls out a black object described by the manager as a taser. The man on foot then walks away. An officer was able to contact the driver, who stated that he had been waiting for an extended period of time in the drive-through when the on-foot man walked in front of others in line. The man said he held the taser out the window and sparked it out of frustration to get the man’s attention. He denied any physical contact.
• An Anacortes man reported a cold vehicle prowl in the Mount Erie parking lot, stating that his front driver’s side window had been shattered. The man had been walking his dog for about 30 minutes and returned to find the window broken and about $110 worth of items taken.
Sunday, Jan. 8
• A manhole cover was removed at the entrance to Ace of Hearts dog park. An officer put the grate back in its place.
Monday, Jan. 9
• A woman reported that her unoccupied parked car was hit in the parking lot sometime that day while at a restaurant on Commercial Avenue. The officer arrived and found that the rear quarter panel of the car was dented. Video was later obtained showing a sedan striking the parked vehicle before leaving.
Sunday, Jan. 10
• An officer was dispatched to a reported assault taking place at a store in the 1100 block of 12th Street. Staff at Island Health advised that they had a patient there who had been stabbed twice and assaulted with brass knuckles earlier in the night. The man said he had made a purchase at a store and then left for his girlfriend’s home on foot and that while walking, he had encountered another man and had a verbal altercation with him that eventually turned physical. The victim said the man had brass knuckles with blades on them on each of his hands and that he did strike the assailant’s face during the altercation, which lasted about 30 seconds. He said the man took his cell phone and wallet. The victim said he went to his girlfriend’s house and did not realize the extent of his injuries until he arrived there. His girlfriend convinced him to seek medical attention. The investigation continues.
• An officer was requested on the scene of homeless outreach being conducted at T Avenue and 6th Street. A La Conner man informed the officer that about midnight on Dec. 31, he heard a loud bang that shook his RV and knocked items off the shelves. He initially thought it was a firework, but upon later inspection, he found that someone had blown up his portable septic tank. The man was unsure if it was a prank or if he was targeted maliciously. An officer documented the damage and found remnants of a commercial firework.
Tuesday, Jan. 12
• The reporting party at a grocery store advised that an unknown person wearing a towel had just walked out of the store with unknown items. The reporting party stated he wanted the woman trespassed.
– Anacortes Police Department
