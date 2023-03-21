The Anacortes Police Department responded to 172 calls between Friday, March 10, and Thursday, March 16. These are some of them:
Friday, March 10
• An Anacortes woman made a fraud complaint about a contact made via LinkedIn regarding a job opportunity. She never spoke to anyone directly but filled out a job application and provided personal information. The company requested she send them a MacBook and an iPhone so they could add software. She said she purchased a phone and a laptop and sent them to the company, which then asked her to deposit a check into her bank account via an ATM. At that point, she realized it was a scam and contacted her bank and a credit bureau. She advised that she rescinded the employment offer, and the respondent simply replied, “Okay.” The responding officer provided a case number and documented the case.
• Someone reported seeing a man dump their trailer's holding tank in the street in the area of 28th Street and T Avenue. The person photographed the trailer and advised that the photo showed the license plate and the male subject who was dumping the tank. The Anacortes man denied dumping the tank into the street, even as the officer showed him the reporting party’s video of it. He said it was legal to do because it was just water and biodegradable detergents. The officer showed him the RCWs prohibiting such dumping and cited the man for discharge of polluting matter.
Saturday, March 11
• An Anacortes woman reported that she had parked her truck around noon and discovered damage to the driver-side door and cab about two hours later. The responding officer documented the scene and checked the area for suspect vehicles and cameras.
• Officers were sent to a reported disorderly complaint at a bar on Commercial Avenue. A man reportedly had slammed and broken the door to the business. The officer arrived and was advised that the door had been fixed with no monetary loss. The business just wanted the man trespassed.
Monday, March 13
• An Anacortes man reported that someone had hit his vehicle while it was parked in the 2700 block of Commercial Avenue. The responding officer contacted the man, who said he had parked his vehicle and then returned to find about $3,500 in damage to the front left quarter panel and door. The officer documented the damage and noted that the hit-and-run in another case may have occurred about the same time.
Tuesday, March 14
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 12400 block of Reservation Road.
Wednesday, March 15
• An electric bike was reported stolen was from a resident's garage.
• An Anacortes woman reported losing her $20,000 wedding ring the Fidalgo Pool. She said she believed she left it in the shower after swimming the previous day. Later in the day, the woman called to report that her ring had been found at the pool.
Thursday, March 16
• A crane operator in the area of 34th Street and V Place accidentally damaged his own vehicle. The caller was a passerby and was instructed to keep the roadway clear.
– Anacortes Police Department
