The Anacortes Police Department responded to 188 calls March 24-30. These are some of them:
Friday, March 24
• A woman called 911 and whispered to the call-taker while a man's voice could be heard in the background. Police arrived at the residence and found the woman injured and a man who admitted to throwing a piece of exercise equipment at the woman. Officers arrested the man for fourth-degree domestic-violence assault and third-degree malicious mischief.
• A man at a local marina reported that someone tried to steal the handlebars off of his motorcycle. The cables leading from the front brake/throttle and clutch had been cut.
• A man reported kids “whooping it up” in the area of the 1500 block of 13th Street. Officers checked, but no kids remained in the area.
Saturday, March 25
• A store manager reported that a man took off with a cart full of alcohol without paying. As for how much was taken, the manager said “it was a lot.”
Sunday, March 26
• A store manager reported that a male stole a bottle of blue raspberry vodka. The male was observed on video placing the bottle down the front of his pants before walking out. The man kept walking when the manager tried to contact him.
• A coffee stand owner requested contact about an ongoing problem with a 35-year-old Anacortes man dumping garbage in the business’s trash bin without permission. Video surveillance footage showed the man rummaging through an open storage area. An officer contacted the man and issued a trespass notice.
Monday, March 27
• Officers were dispatched with the Anacortes Fire Department to a possible overdose in the 1900 block of 12th Street. They found an 18-year-old Anacortes man and a 17-year-old juvenile passed out. AFD administered Narcan, which they responded to. A baggie was found nearby containing pills with no markings, likely containing fentanyl. The pills were processed for destruction.
Tuesday, March 28
• A woman reported she heard a loud noise and discovered that her front door on 30th Street had been damaged, though no entry was gained. Officers responded and documented the damage.
Wednesday, March 29
• A motel manager advised that a tenant had stolen his cell phone. He showed police video of the man entering the motel lobby, taking items from the front desk and stuffing them in his pants. The man admitted to taking the phone and hiding it next to a parked vehicle. He retrieved it and returned it to the manager, and officers gave him a trespass notice.
Thursday, March 30
• A man reported that his vehicle had been broken in the 1500 block of O Avenue, though there was no damage. An unidentified neighbor apparently also said his property had been rummaged through.
• A man reported that his parents’ graves were vandalized at a local cemetery. He said he places flowers on their graves every week and arrived on March 30 to find the statues and lights associated with the graves broken. He requested extra patrols in the cemetery. The officer documented the damage and saw no other vandalized graves.
– Anacortes Police Department
