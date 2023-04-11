The Anacortes Police Department responded to 192 calls between Friday, March 31, and Thursday, April 6. These are some of them:
Friday, March 31
• A local store director reported that a male subject tried to take $240 worth of items and was sitting in an SUV in the parking lot. Officers stopped the vehicle as it was leaving. The man said he had forgotten his wallet and picked up items for his daughter. He admitted to leaving the store without paying for the items and giving them back when confronted by store staff. Officers determined that he was driving with a suspended license. The man was given a citation for third-degree driving with a suspended license and third-degree theft, as well as a trespass notice.
Saturday, April 1
• A cold burglary was reported in the 7600 block of Highway 20. A store owner said she arrived at work to open for the day and found the store's door was jammed in and windows were broken. Lottery tickets and cigarettes were missing, along with some coins from the cash register.
• Two callers reported a male screaming then walking away in the 1600 block of 7th Street. Officers observed the man at 12th Street and M Avenue. They stopped to talk to him, and he said that he had been working on a truck belonging to another man on 7th Street. He said he went to move it and found the keys missing and that he was yelling to try to get them back. However, officers returned to the house on 7th Street and spoke to the owner of the truck and a woman. They said they knew nothing about keys. The woman said the man yelling was a previous boyfriend. The officer advised them on how to apply for a restraining order.
• An Anacortes man reported that his backpack was stolen with an Apple AirTag showing its location in Burlington. Burlington police contacted the residents at the AirTag’s location, who denied knowledge of the backpack. The owner later advised that the backpack was returned to him by a pizza delivery person who found it, kept it in his car overnight in Burlington and then returned it in the morning. All items inside were accounted for.
Monday, April 3
• A manager reported a theft over the weekend. It involved two boats in their storage yard that appeared to have been entered and rifled through. Employees checked video footage and found video of a person walking into the storage yard and then leaving with a gas can and a full plastic shopping bag. The responding officer has distributed the video in hopes of identifying the suspect.
Tuesday, April 4
• An Anacortes man reported a theft in the 2200 block of Dover Drive. He said he heard his dogs barking and went outside to find the gas cap of his truck sitting on his front lawn. About five gallons of gas had been taken.
Thursday, April 6
• A woman was shown on video checking door handles on a building in the 3000 block of R Avenue. An officer identified the woman, contacted her and issued a trespass notice.
– Anacortes Police Department
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.