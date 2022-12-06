The Anacortes Police Department responded to 133 calls between Friday, Nov. 25, and Thursday, Dec. 1. These are some of them:
Friday, Nov. 25
• A male subject was reportedly banging on a front door in the 1100 block of 34th Street and potentially removing a screen from a window. A 38-year-old Anacortes man was contacted by officers on the porch. The man was intoxicated and believed he was at a motel. He was taken to the residence of his in-law.
• A man reported a fraudulent charge that occurred in June. He said he filed an investigation with the relevant company, and it had deemed his transactions as not fraudulent and subsequently declined the case. The man said he and his wife were in possession of their debit cards and didn’t know how their cards became compromised. The investigation continues.
• A man advised that he found his antique Christmas lights broken after going to the store earlier in the day. He said he found wires cut in five places. Photos of the broken lights were submitted into evidence.
• A local store manager reported that a 26-year-old Anacortes woman who had been trespassed from the store was on site. Officers responded and viewed footage of the woman in the store. The woman was cited via summons for first-degree criminal trespass.
Saturday, Nov. 26
• A woman reported that someone threw a bottle through her house window on 16th Street. She believed it may have something to do with a man with whom she had a no-contact order. She did not see who threw it. A guest in her home exited the home with a shotgun and was told to put it back in the house, which he did. The man showed the responding officer the broken window and a wine bottle sitting on the ground under it. The estimated value of the window replacement was about $500. The following day, the woman reported that she found a large chunk of concrete in her yard under the window that was not there the previous day. An officer photographed the concrete but did not notice any new damage to the house.
• A woman reported a vehicle prowl that occurred sometime between Nov. 23-26. She said she went to the store on Nov. 23 and when she came back, she parked farther away from her home than usual. When she returned to her vehicle Nov. 26, she noticed her belongings in the vehicle were scattered around and the vehicle registration, manual and some other items were gone. She said there was no damage to the vehicle but was sure she locked it. She was given a case number.
Sunday, Nov. 27
• An officer was dispatched to a report of a taken motor vehicle from the Guemes Ferry Terminal parking lot. The man advised that he had parked his vehicle there about three days prior. Nobody else had permission to use the vehicle, and the reporting party had the only set of keys. He believed the doors were locked. The investigation continues.
Monday, Nov. 28
• Dispatch advised of a burglary complaint in the 2000 block of Commercial Avenue. The owner informed the responding officer that someone had stolen the propane tank from a forklift locked up in a shed on the property. There was no damage or signs of forced entry to the shed. The propane tank, propane line and regulator were all missing. He said he wishes to pursue charges if a suspect can be located.
• An Anacortes woman reported having lost her two French bulldogs. A man later advised that he had almost hit the two dogs in the street on Oakes Avenue. An officer responded and collected the two dogs and contacted the woman. She later claimed them and paid their licensing fees.
Tuesday, Nov. 29
• An Anacortes man reported that a very large tree had fallen and was blocking the roadway on Fourth Street and that it had also fallen on a coworker’s vehicle and broken the back window. An officer photographed the damage.
Wednesday, Nov. 30
• The reporting party reported that three vehicles had been broken into overnight in the 700 block of Q Avenue. A drill was missing, and a truck had its window smashed in. There was also a toolkit taken containing a Sawzall, an impact drill, a drill and two batteries. The total property damage was about $540. The investigation continues.
Thursday, Dec. 1
• An Anacortes man reported that he recently returned from military deployment to find that several credit accounts were fraudulently opened in his name. He reported the accounts prior to their use, but also discovered that someone was trying to change his address with the U.S. Postal Service. He had the letter of validation from the USPS in his possession. He will seek additional assistance via the USPS using the APD case number provided.
– Anacortes Police Department
