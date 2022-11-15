The Anacortes Police Department responded to 169 calls between Friday, Nov. 4, and Thursday, Nov. 10. These are some of them:
Friday, Nov. 4
• Dispatch advised of a burglary that had occurred overnight at a business in the 700 block of Commercial Avenue. An employee had gone to work and discovered the front door unlocked, the cash register missing and a cigarette butt on the floor near the register’s previous location. There were no signs of forced entry. More than $1,800 worth of cash and items were missing from the store. The responding officer checked the area.
• An officer was on patrol in the city on Commercial Avenue and witnessed a white SUV pull out onto the street, forcing the officer to hit the brakes to avoid a collision. The officer conducted a traffic stop and contacted the driver, a 23-year-old Anacortes man. A 24-year-old Anacortes woman was in the vehicle with him. Dispatch advised that both had warrants. The man had warrants for third-degree driving with a suspended license, littering and third-degree theft. The woman had warrants for disorderly conduct and drug paraphernalia. Officers arrested them and completed book-and-release paperwork. Both were released from custody.
• Dispatch advised of a theft in the 12500 block of Christensen Road. The reporting party advised that a subject had stolen a $100 flashlight and other items and left in a white SUV, the same one from the previous call. The responding officer positively identified the male involved in the theft to be the same person in the previous case. The business owner agreed to pursue criminal charges if the man returns to the property.
Saturday, Nov. 5
• Officers contacted a 60-year-old Anacortes man on Nov. 4 at his motorhome in the 2700 block of T Avenue and noted an accumulation of trash and miscellaneous items in the city-owned right-of-way adjacent to the motorhome, including several full trash bags, a propane tank, a cooler, cleaning items, barbecues, trash bins and a stuffed flamingo. The officers spoke with the man, who acknowledged that he knew this was not supposed to happen. The officer returned Nov. 5 and found that the conditions had not changed. The officer then completed and submitted a citation and affidavit for littering to be served via summons.
Sunday, Nov. 6
• An officer was dispatched to a report of a pickup truck that had been taken from the 4400 block of Marine Heights Way. An officer contacted the 16-year-old driver, who reported that the vehicle belongs to his mother. The driver said he had been spending the night at the address on Marine Heights Way and had last seen the vehicle parked on the street around midnight. When he woke up the next morning, the truck was gone. While the reporting party’s mother filled out the motor vehicle theft report, dispatch advised that the vehicle had been located in Skagit County. The vehicle was recovered, and there is currently no suspect information.
Monday, Nov. 7
Tuesday, Nov. 8
• An officer on routine patrol noticed a length of green garden hose underneath a pickup truck in the Guemes Island Ferry Terminal parking lot. The officer located an empty red gas can along the fence near the truck. A section of the truck’s filler hose had been cut and the garden hose was run through it. The investigation continues.
• Dispatch advised of a burglary in the 1000 block of Eighth Street. The reporting party advised of a burglary in progress, as he could hear subjects in the side building at his location. Officers arrived and contacted the reporting party, who was in the process of checking his own vacant property when he heard the voices coming from the detached garage at the south end of the property. He declined to pursue charges but said he wanted the people to collect their belongings and move off the property. Officers contacted a 23-year-old Anacortes man and a 26-year-old Anacortes woman and advised them to collect their belongings and move along.
Wednesday, Nov. 9
• Officers were dispatched to a reported boating problem occurring at the Anacortes Marina. The manager advised that there was an unmanned boat taking on water and sinking. Officers arrived and noticed that the boat was partially submerged, but it appeared to have been tied off and secured to keep it from drifting. Officers documented the boat, which was no longer in danger of sinking, and attempted to contact the registered owner.
Thursday, Nov. 10
• A local maintenance supervisor at a business in the 1100 block of 27th Street reported a burglary that occurred overnight. An officer contacted the manager, who stated that sometime overnight, an unknown suspect had kicked in the door and made entry, stealing about $520 worth of items and causing about $315 worth of damage. Additional patrols were requested in the area; the investigation continues.
– Anacortes Police Department
