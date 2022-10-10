The Anacortes Police Department responded to 207 calls between Friday, Sept. 30, and Thursday, Oct. 6. These are some of them:
Friday, Sept. 30
• A man reported having problems with a person nearby, who he subsequently determined to be a deer. When officers contacted the man, he said he was fine.
• There was a report of a vehicle abandoned in the middle of the road around 32nd Street and F Avenue. Officers found the car parked and unoccupied, facing south. The registered owner was contacted at her residence a few houses down. She told the officer that her car died on her way home and that she had tried running an extension cord to charge it, which didn’t work. She then called a tow truck but fell asleep while waiting and missed the truck. Officers helped push the vehicle to the side of the street.
• An Anacortes man reported a cold hit-and-run that occurred in the 900 block of 32nd Street. He said his wife had parked their truck and did not notice that it had been hit. They had no suspect information.
• An officer was dispatched to Forest View Lane. The officer contacted an Anacortes woman who said she was walking her dog when someone who was helping her neighbor move, later identified as a Seattle man, opened a gate to the backyard of the neighbor’s residence and two unknown dogs and a bulldog ran out to the road. The two unknown dogs stayed on the property while the bulldog attacked the woman’s dog, biting his rear left leg. The Seattle man ran over to help and managed to get the bulldog off the woman’s dog. In the process, the woman’s dog bit the man’s upper lip, breaking the skin and causing it to split and bleed. The responding officers went over the mandatory dog bite checklist with the woman, including quarantine procedures.
Saturday, Oct. 1.
• A local store called to report that a fraudulent bill had been passed earlier in the day. The night worker advised that his co-worker received the bill, and their vault refused to accept it, indicating that it was fake. It was ultimately determined that the bill was simply an older — and real — 1934 series $10 bill.
Monday, Oct. 3
• An employee at a local restaurant advised that items were stolen from the back of the business. He said that the theft had happened early the previous morning. Video surveillance footage showed a man with a flashlight stealing a mop and broom. The video was distributed to law enforcement for possible identification of the subject.
Tuesday, Oct. 4
• Officers responded to a malicious mischief complaint on Christianson Road. The reporting party advised that she had video footage of a man stealing about $400 worth of hose. An officer obtained video and distributed it to law enforcement to identify the suspect.
Wednesday, Oct. 5
• A local restaurant manager reported that a customer had passed a fake $20 bill. The officer collected the bill and found no security features on it and noted that the letters appeared blurry. It was logged into evidence.
Thursday, Oct. 6
• An officer conducted a traffic stop on Highway 20 for a brake light that failed to illuminate. The driver indicated he did not have a license. The officer returned to his vehicle and ran a driver check, which returned a no-contact order served in September that prohibited the Marysville man from contacting a La Conner woman. Dispatch sent a photo of the protected party, which matched the woman in the man’s passenger seat. She eventually correctly identified herself, and officers arrested the man. He was booked into Skagit County Jail for violating the no-contact order.
• A 56-year-old Anacortes man reported that a vehicle had struck his vehicle and that the suspect vehicle was last seen traveling south on K Avenue. The man explained that a guest was leaving his residence, and the group overheard what sounded like a vehicle crash. They did not have a description of the suspect vehicle, but a piece of its mirror had broken off. Officers checked the area for the suspect vehicle but could not locate one with consistent damage.
– Anacortes Police Department
