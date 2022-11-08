The Anacortes Police Department responded to 165 calls between Friday, Oct. 28, and Thursday, Nov. 3. These are some of them:
Friday, Oct. 28
• A 44-year-old Anacortes man reported that his vehicle had been taken overnight in the 1200 block of Fifth Street. The reporting party’s wife told the officer that her husband’s truck had been parked on M Avenue full of lumber and roofing sheet metal. Nobody had permission to take and use the truck, the reporting party advised. Later in the week, the stolen truck was recovered unoccupied and missing its front license plate. The man reclaimed the truck.
• A 29-year-old Mount Vernon man reported being punched by his co-worker at a restaurant downtown. The man said he and his co-worker, a 40-year-old Oak Harbor man, had been in an ongoing verbal dispute over the past few days at work, which had escalated and became physical. He said his co-worker kept bumping him when they were walking past each other while working in the kitchen. He said the other man punched him in the face. The other man said the reporting party was the instigator, as he was always running his mouth and trying to start fights. The two agreed to separate for the day. One of the responding officers checked video surveillance footage of the interaction, which showed the reporting party being lightly bumped by the other man with his shoulder in the kitchen aisleway. The man then grabbed a pan and walked toward the reporting party; they interacted but no punches were thrown, and the officer determined that they had provoked each other.
Saturday, Oct. 29
• An officer was dispatched to a removal complaint in the 1000 block of Second Street. A security staff member there was requesting a woman sleeping in a vehicle be removed and trespassed. He said he had spoken to her and advised her not to sleep there. The responding officer contacted the woman, who confirmed that her husband worked graveyard shifts nearby. The officer completed a trespass notice.
Sunday, Oct. 30
• An anonymous complainant contacted dispatch regarding a single-vehicle accident around Highway 20 at Sharpe’s Corner. The vehicle ran off the roadway and was in the wooded area. Dispatch received additional information during the call stating that the male driver of the vehicle had exited and proceeded to walk farther into the brush line. Officers responded and located the truck in a ditch on the north side of Highway 20 just east of the roundabout, facing south with its front end in the ditch and rear end in the tree line. Damage was visible on the front and sides of the vehicle. Officers searched the tree line for the driver but could not find him. An officer was able to find mail addressed to a 28-year-old Sedro-Woolley man. Officers contacted him, and he said that another man had permission to use the truck. The man eventually disconnected the phone call. Officers had the truck towed and impounded.
Monday, Oct. 31
• Dispatch advised of an employee at an Anacortes grocery store requesting trespass of a man and woman who had been previously trespassed from the store. Officers responded and met with the reporting party. The suspects stepped outside and trespass notices were completed for both by the responding officers.
Tuesday, Nov. 1
• Officers were dispatched to a report of four to five juvenile males punching each other between the 1700 and 1800 blocks of M Avenue. Officers checked the area but could not locate anyone.
• Dispatch advised that an employee at a local coffee stand called to report someone who keeps going onto the property and unscrewing the lights, stating that the person had broken one. An officer contacted the employee, who stated that sometime the previous night, an unknown subject had unscrewed the floodlights that light up their shed. She said she wished to make the APD aware of what’s going on at the store.
Wednesday, Nov. 2
• There were multiple reports of a bronze BMW with dealer plates passing vehicles on the shoulder at 90 mph westbound on Highway 20 at Thompson Road. The vehicle had been last seen in the area of Q Avenue and 15th Street. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.
• There was a report of two hens that had been abandoned on N Avenue. Officers were able to capture the birds and re-home them.
Thursday, Nov. 3
• An officer was dispatched to a reported hit-and-run in the 2200 block of Commercial Avenue. The woman said her car had been parked and that it had been hit. The officer observed that the car had been moved from its original parking spot due to the force of the collision. The officer documented the collision.
– Anacortes Police Department
